Silva Construction Is Voted a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave
Silva Construction was recently voted a “2023 Neighborhood Fave” by users on the Nextdoor website.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2023 ) SAN PEDRO, CA: Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com), a construction and remodeling company in the South Bay area of Southern California, was recently voted a “2023 Neighborhood Fave” by users on the Nextdoor website.
Neighborhood Faves is Nextdoor's annual local business awards, giving neighbors a way to celebrate and support the businesses they love. Winners are determined by votes businesses received during the Neighborhood Faves voting period, and Faves and recommendations received over the past year.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction stated: “We are committed to service to the customer first and foremost. When we are helping a homeowner with their remodeling, we want them to be confident they can achieve the vision they have for their home. We’re very honored that this commitment to excellence has been acknowledged by our neighbors on the Nextdoor website. We get pride out of producing something that everyone admires. The only thing that matters is how the customer feels at the end, that is our enjoyment and pride. We’ll keep up the work helping homeowners get the home designs they’ve always wanted.”
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
