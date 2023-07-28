Aircraft Fuel Cells Market worth $5.7 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 10.8%
Aircraft Fuel Cells Market by Fuel Type (Hydrogen, Hydrocarbon, Others), Power Output (0-100kW, 100 kW- 1MW, 1MW & Above), Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs, AAMs) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2035
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2023 ) The Aircraft Fuel Cells Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.7 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2035. Some of the factors fueling the market’s growth include the rising prices of conventional fuel, the rising focus on sustainable aviation, and innovation in fuel cell technologies.
The increasing need for sustainable aviation practices, rising prices of conventional aviation fuel, and technological advancements provide lucrative opportunities for Aircraft Fuel Cells providers during the forecast period. Urban travel is evolving rapidly with new technologies and transport modes. The Aircraft Fuel Cells market is witnessing technological advancements right from structural materials to adoption across systems. One of which is Urban Air Mobility (UAM), a concept which incorporates technological advancements in hybrid fuel systems and flight automation. Urban air mobility eVTOL platforms include Air Taxis, Personal Air vehicles (PAV), Cargo Air vehicles (CAV), and Air ambulances. On-demand air taxi services have the potential to improve urban mobility for businesses radically.
Based on Fuel Type, The Aircraft Fuel Cells market has been segmented on the basis of fuel type into hydrogen fuel cells, hydrocarbon fuel cells, and others. Fuel cells are electrochemical devices that convert the energy from fuels into electricity. They are classified into various types based on the fuel they utilize. The primary fuel cell types include hydrogen fuel cells, hydrocarbon fuel cells, and others. While other fuel cell types, such as hydrocarbon-based cells, have their merits, the dominance of hydrogen fuel cells is driven by their abundance, zero emissions, and advancing infrastructure. As the world focuses on sustainable energy solutions, hydrogen fuel cells are set to lead the market, revolutionizing industries and contributing to a cleaner and greener future.
Based on Power Output, the Aircraft Fuel Cells market has been segmented into 0-100kW, 100Kw- 1MW, and 1MW & above. Dynamic Fuel Cells prevent leakage between components or parts that are in relative motion. Each segment caters to specific power requirements in aircraft applications. The 0-100kW segment dominates the aircraft fuel cell market due to its suitability for various aircraft sizes and functions. This power range encompasses smaller aircraft, drones, and auxiliary power units (APUs). Additionally, this segment is favored for its compact size, lightweight nature, and ability to provide sufficient power for essential aircraft operations. The versatility and flexibility offered by the 0-100kW power output range make it the preferred choice for numerous aircraft applications.
Based on Platform, The Aircraft Fuel Cells market has been segmented into the fixed-wing, rotary-wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) platforms. The UAVs segment dominates the aircraft fuel cell market primarily because of the growing utilization of drones across various industries. UAVs are deployed for tasks such as aerial photography, surveillance, delivery services, and environmental monitoring. Fuel cells offer longer flight endurance, quick refueling capabilities, and reduced emissions, making them an ideal power source for UAVs. With the increasing adoption of drones in commercial and military sectors, the UAVs segment is witnessing significant growth, contributing to its leading market share.
Key Market Players:
Major players operating in the Aircraft Fuel Cells market include ZeroAvia Inc. (US), Doosan Mobility Innovation (South Korea), Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (US), Intelligent Energy Limited (UK), and H3 Dynamics (Singapore), among others. Aircraft fuel cell manufacturers are primarily focused on research and development (R&D) and innovations aimed at enhancing the efficiency, durability, and reliability of fuel cell systems. They strive to improve energy conversion rates, minimize energy losses, and optimize power output to maximize fuel utilization and extend flight range. Additionally, manufacturers work on developing robust designs, increasing cell lifespan, and ensuring long-term performance under various operating conditions. They also aim to reduce the weight and size of fuel cell systems through the exploration of new materials and manufacturing techniques. Furthermore, manufacturers actively engaged in R&D related to hydrogen infrastructure and storage to support the wider adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in aviation.
