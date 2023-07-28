Network Access Control Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.98 percent to reach USD 12.46 Bn by 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Network Access Control Market” was USD 3.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.98 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 12.46 Bn by 2029.
Network Access Control Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Network Access Control Market size estimation and the growth rate along with existing and future trends in the market. The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary collection methods with qualitative and quantitative analysis.
Network Access Control Market Dynamics
The advancements in connectivity including 5G mobile networks, OSDP for access control, and cloud-based solutions and evolving requirements and expectations of the customer are the influencing factors for the market growth. Limitations of Mandatory Access Control in Access Control Systems is restraining factor for market growth.
Network Access Control Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the network access control market in 2022 and is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing investments in network access control solutions and the presence of numerous market players in the US are the regional market growth drivers.
Network Access Control Market Segmentation
By Type
Hardware
Software
Services
By Deployment Model
On-premises
Cloud-based
By Organisation Size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By End-User
IT and Telecommunications
Healthcare
Banking and Finance
Government and Defense
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Network Access Control Market Key Competitors include:
Auconet
Cisco
CloudGuard
Bradford Networks
InfoExpress
Aruba Networks
Nellsoft
Portnox
Trustwave Holdings
Extreme Networks
Intel
Nevis Networks
Pulse Secure
ForeScout
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
