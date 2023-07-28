Beer Kegs Market is to reach USD 5101.07 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 13.8% over the forecast period
The increased consumption of beer across the world is expected to boost the Beer Kegs Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2023 ) The global market for the Beer Kegs Market valued at USD 2063.79 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 % over the forecast period to reach USD 5101.07 Mn by 2029.
Beer Kegs Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Beer Kegs Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Beer Kegs industry.
Beer Kegs Market Dynamics
The increasing consumption of beer across the world and the rapid growth of the craft beer industry are the driving factors for the market growth. The growing focus on sustainable practices by key manufacturers and increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages are the upcoming trends of market growth.
Beer Kegs Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The technological revolution in keg manufacturing is the regional growth driver for the market.
Beer Kegs Market Segmentation
By Material
Plastic
Tin
Stainless Steel
By End Use
Alcoholic Beverages
Chemicals
Non- Alcoholic Beverages
Cooking Oil
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online Store
Commercial Liquor Store
Others
Beer Kegs’ Key Players include:
American Keg Company, LLC
The Metal Drum Company
Blefa GmbH
Ardagh Group S.A.
Shinhan Industrial Co, Ltd
NDL Keg Inc.
Schaefer Container Systems
Petainer UK Holdings Ltd
The Metal Drum Company
THIELMANN
Supermonte Group
Kegco
Petainer
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Wine Kegs Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1461.91 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent during the forecast period.
Beer Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 917.2 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.28 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
