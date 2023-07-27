Smart Stadium Market Trends, Growth, Global Size and Industry Forecast to 2028
The report Smart Stadium Market by Solution (Digital Content Management, Stadium & Public Security, Building Automation, Event Management, Network Management, Crowd Management), Service (Consulting, Deployment & Integration), and Region - Global Forecast
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 27, 2023 ) The Smart Stadium Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.3 billion in 2023 to USD 34.5 billion in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period, according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™
The growth of the smart stadium market is primarily driven by rapid advancements in IoT, data analytics, cloud computing, and mobile applications. Also, the need to optimize venue operations, crowd management, and security, leading to better resource utilization and cost savings for stadium management will drive the market.
Based on offering, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment of the smart stadium market comprises consulting services, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. The need to increase operational efficiency, achieve sustainability, and handle the changing business dynamics is driving the increased adoption of smart stadium services across all regions.
Based on solutions, the network management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Network management platforms facilitate communication between the stadium, workforce, and fans. Network management platforms ensure users receive IT services anywhere, anytime. With the help of these platforms, network administrators can easily detect any failure in the network and resolve issues in real-time by informing the support personnel. The rapid growth in global sporting events is driving the demand for stable and efficient data networks to ensure efficient day-to-day operations and management of stadiums.
Based on services, the support and maintenance segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Support and maintenance service providers ensure regular maintenance and offer continuous improvements to these devices. The need to increase profitability, enhance the fan experience, empower communications, and improve the stadium infrastructure. Also, the need for technical expertise for high reliability and minimal downtime will drive the segment’s growth.
Based on the digital content management solution type area, the mobile and web content management segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Mobile and web content management software store and deliver content and services to mobile devices. The market segment is growing rapidly due to the adoption of web-based digital solutions and services by stadium operators. Also, the increasing use of the internet and sports analytics drives stadium operators to use mobile apps and web services at stadium venues.
Europe to hold the highest market size during the forecast period
Europe is one of the most prominent regions in the smart stadium market. The European smart stadium market is projected to experience sustained growth due to funding policies at both the EU and individual state levels. European sports organizations are increasingly adopting smart stadium solutions. The UK, the birthplace of football and cricket, generates significant revenue from these sports. Consequently, sports organizations in the country are investing heavily to maintain a competitive edge within the industry. Governments across Europe have already initiated multiple research and development (R&D) ventures to convert traditional stadiums into smart stadiums by integrating IoT solutions and 5G connectivity.
Key Market Players
Major vendors operating in the smart stadium market include IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Intel (US), NTT (US), Tech Mahindra (India), Johnson Controls (US), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), Huawei (China), Schneider Electric (France), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Atos (France), Verizon (US), AT&T (US), Vodafone (UK), T-Mobile (US), Telefonica (Spain), VIX Technology (Australia), Hawk Eye (UK), UCOPIA (France), AllGoVision (India), AiFi (US),Pixellot (Israel), Locbee (Hungary), Dignia (Israel), GP Smart Stadium (Netherlands).
