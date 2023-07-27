Robot Operating System Market Expected to Reach $1,082 million by 2028
Robot Operating System Market by Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Collaborative, Autonomous Mobile, Parallel), Application (Pick & Place, Testing & Quality Inspection, Inventory Management), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 27, 2023 ) The Robot Operating System Market is projected to grow from USD 581 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,082 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028. Increasing adoption of robotic operating system-based collaborative robots across industries drives the market during the forecast period.
In terms of robot type, the articulated robot is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. Due to these rotating joints, articulated robots possess features such as mobility. These robots range from simple two-joint robots to complex ten-joint robots. The range of motion of articulated robots depends on the number of joints, i.e., the more the number of joints, the greater its range of motion. The major advantages of these robotic systems are reusability and low operational cost.
In terms of the end-user industry, Metal & Machinery is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The working of metal & machinery industry have started adopting automation and roboitics control in order boost productivity. Robotic automation solutions enable them to increase production in less time and at less cost and manufacture better quality products.
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the robot operating system market in 2022 and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising labor costs in the Asia Pacific region caused SME industries to integrate robots into their manufacturing processes to make operations more efficient and cost-effective. The robot operating system market is witnessing exponential growth in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. These countries have a high penetration in the ROS market and provide solutions that resolve the complex queries faced by customers. The increased adoption rate of digital technologies and automation, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made the Asia Pacific a lucrative market.
Key Market Players:
Major players in the market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), Clearpath Robots (Canada), iRobot Corporation (US).
