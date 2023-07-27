Market Insights: Recovered Plastic Caps and Closures on the Upswing
Plastic caps & closures market thrives due to demand from beverages, pharma, food & personal care industries. Growing market driven by convenience & sustainability. #Research #PlasticPackaging
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 27, 2023 ) The report "Plastic Caps and Closures Market by Product Type (Screw-on Caps, Dispensing Caps), Technology (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Post-mold TE Band), Raw Material (PP, HDPE, LDPE), End-use (Beverage, Pharmaceutical), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global plastic caps and closures market size is projected to grow from USD 44.3 billion in 2020 to USD 57.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2025. Plastic caps and closures' demand is driven by industries like beverages, pharmaceuticals, food, personal care, and home cleaning. Key drivers include a growing packaged food and beverage market, advantages of plastic packaging, consumer awareness, technological advancements, and sustainability concerns. For updated data, refer to market research reports.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Plastic Caps and Closures Market”
217 - Market Data Tables
50 - Figures
203 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132939537
Plastic caps & closures are used to seal contents within containers, safeguard the packaged product, and to extend the shelf life of the product. The cost-effectiveness, low weight, and compatibility of plastic caps & closures play a crucial role in the growth of the overall market. The plastic caps & closures find their application in various end-use sectors, such as beverage, pharmaceutical, food, and personal & home care, among others. Increase in demand for bottled water, need for convenience, concerns about product safety & security, product differentiation & branding, and decreasing package sizes are major factors driving the plastic caps & closures market.
In terms of value, the post-mold TE band segment is projected to account for the largest share of the plastic caps & closures market, by technology, during the forecast period.
In the post-mold technology, slitting is a secondary operation to achieve tamper-evident plastic caps & closures. The molding and slitting of plastic caps & closures in the injection or compression molding machine are time-consuming and capital intensive. Therefore, the slitting of plastic caps & closures is a separate process as this process is cost-effective and time-effective against slitting in the molding machine.
The screw-on caps segment is projected to be the fastest-growing product type in the plastic caps & closures market during the forecast period.
A plastic screw closure is a well-engineered product that is screwed on and off on a container. These closures contain either continuous threads or lugs. It must be engineered and designed to be cost-effective, compatible with contents, easy to open; provide an effective seal; and should comply with the product, package, and environmental laws and regulations. In the beverages industry, plastic caps & closures are tamper-resistant, which further helps tackle the issues of counterfeiting. A tamper-evident band is a common tamper warning for screw caps of bottles.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132939537
The pharmaceutical industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
It is very important to maintain the quality of pharmaceutical products during the manufacturing process. Pharmaceutical products can be contaminated through air particles, dust, and microorganisms. To avoid contamination, plastic caps & closures are used to seal the medicines in the pharmaceutical industry. The packaging of healthcare products is of utmost importance to protect the contents from air, dust, and moisture. An increase in chronic ailments, an increase in the aging population, and a rise in disposable income in developing nations drive the demand for healthcare products, thereby driving the demand for plastic caps & closures.
The North American region leads the plastic caps & closures market in terms of volume.
North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for plastic caps & closures during the forecast period. The increase in consumption of CSDs and packaged food, high disposable income levels, and growth in demand for convenience food are supporting the market in North America. Improvements in the economic situation and rise in demand for innovative packaging also contribute to the growth of the plastic caps & closures market. The growth in this region, especially in the US, has been exponential over the last five years. Plastic closures have been replacing every possible type of closures in North America.
The key players in the plastic caps and closures market are Berry Group (US), Crown Holding (US), AptarGroup (US), Amcor (Australia), Coral Products (UK), BERICAP (Germany), Silgan Holdings (US), O.Berk Company, LLC (US), Guala Closures (Italy), United Caps (Luxembourg), Caps & Closures Pty Ltd. (Australia), Caprite Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Pano Cap (Canada) Limited (Canada), Plastic Closures Ltd. (UK), Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd. (India), Phoenix Closures (US), Alupac India (India), Hicap Closures (China), MJS Packaging (US), J.L. Clark (US), TriMas (US), and Comar, LLC (US). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch/development, and partnership, contracts & agreements, a joint venture between 2015 and 2020, to enhance their market shares and expand their global presence.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Plastic Caps and Closures Market . Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=132939537
Berry Global held the leading position in the global plastic caps & closures market. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong distribution network across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and other developing countries. It continues to expand its capacity by adopting inorganic strategies, such as acquisitions across the world. Berry Global is focusing on expanding manufacturing facilities in developing markets to increase production capacities to meet the demand for caps & closures.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Plastic Caps and Closures Market”
217 - Market Data Tables
50 - Figures
203 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132939537
Plastic caps & closures are used to seal contents within containers, safeguard the packaged product, and to extend the shelf life of the product. The cost-effectiveness, low weight, and compatibility of plastic caps & closures play a crucial role in the growth of the overall market. The plastic caps & closures find their application in various end-use sectors, such as beverage, pharmaceutical, food, and personal & home care, among others. Increase in demand for bottled water, need for convenience, concerns about product safety & security, product differentiation & branding, and decreasing package sizes are major factors driving the plastic caps & closures market.
In terms of value, the post-mold TE band segment is projected to account for the largest share of the plastic caps & closures market, by technology, during the forecast period.
In the post-mold technology, slitting is a secondary operation to achieve tamper-evident plastic caps & closures. The molding and slitting of plastic caps & closures in the injection or compression molding machine are time-consuming and capital intensive. Therefore, the slitting of plastic caps & closures is a separate process as this process is cost-effective and time-effective against slitting in the molding machine.
The screw-on caps segment is projected to be the fastest-growing product type in the plastic caps & closures market during the forecast period.
A plastic screw closure is a well-engineered product that is screwed on and off on a container. These closures contain either continuous threads or lugs. It must be engineered and designed to be cost-effective, compatible with contents, easy to open; provide an effective seal; and should comply with the product, package, and environmental laws and regulations. In the beverages industry, plastic caps & closures are tamper-resistant, which further helps tackle the issues of counterfeiting. A tamper-evident band is a common tamper warning for screw caps of bottles.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132939537
The pharmaceutical industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
It is very important to maintain the quality of pharmaceutical products during the manufacturing process. Pharmaceutical products can be contaminated through air particles, dust, and microorganisms. To avoid contamination, plastic caps & closures are used to seal the medicines in the pharmaceutical industry. The packaging of healthcare products is of utmost importance to protect the contents from air, dust, and moisture. An increase in chronic ailments, an increase in the aging population, and a rise in disposable income in developing nations drive the demand for healthcare products, thereby driving the demand for plastic caps & closures.
The North American region leads the plastic caps & closures market in terms of volume.
North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for plastic caps & closures during the forecast period. The increase in consumption of CSDs and packaged food, high disposable income levels, and growth in demand for convenience food are supporting the market in North America. Improvements in the economic situation and rise in demand for innovative packaging also contribute to the growth of the plastic caps & closures market. The growth in this region, especially in the US, has been exponential over the last five years. Plastic closures have been replacing every possible type of closures in North America.
The key players in the plastic caps and closures market are Berry Group (US), Crown Holding (US), AptarGroup (US), Amcor (Australia), Coral Products (UK), BERICAP (Germany), Silgan Holdings (US), O.Berk Company, LLC (US), Guala Closures (Italy), United Caps (Luxembourg), Caps & Closures Pty Ltd. (Australia), Caprite Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Pano Cap (Canada) Limited (Canada), Plastic Closures Ltd. (UK), Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd. (India), Phoenix Closures (US), Alupac India (India), Hicap Closures (China), MJS Packaging (US), J.L. Clark (US), TriMas (US), and Comar, LLC (US). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch/development, and partnership, contracts & agreements, a joint venture between 2015 and 2020, to enhance their market shares and expand their global presence.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Plastic Caps and Closures Market . Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=132939537
Berry Global held the leading position in the global plastic caps & closures market. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong distribution network across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and other developing countries. It continues to expand its capacity by adopting inorganic strategies, such as acquisitions across the world. Berry Global is focusing on expanding manufacturing facilities in developing markets to increase production capacities to meet the demand for caps & closures.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results