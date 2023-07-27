Nitric Acid Market to hit USD 29.78 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.8 percent during the forecast period
Increasing demand for Nitric acid from agricultural industry as a fertilizer is expected to boost the Nitric Acid Market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects the Nitric Acid Market to grow from USD 22.94 Bn in 2022 to USD 29.78 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.8 percent.
Nitric Acid Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report presents a comprehensive overview of the Nitric Acid Market, covering its market size, growth prospects, and key drivers and opportunities. The market is segmented based on application and concentration. Our research methodology involves in-depth analysis and data collection from reliable sources to ensure accuracy and reliability. The necessity of high-quality metal products rises the demand for nitric acid.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/199508
Nitric Acid Market Dynamics
The Nitric Acid Market experiences a boost from the agricultural industry, contributing to its growth. Additionally, nitric acid finds application in metal cleaning, etching, and pickling processes in various metal industries. Market growth is hindered due to environmental concerns and stringent regulations.
Nitric Acid Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific led the Nitric Acid Market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. North America is fast growing region in the nitric acid market due to advancements in research and development technologies.
Nitric Acid Market Segmentation
By Application
Fertilizers
Explosives
Chemicals
Metals and Mining
Others
By End-User Industry
Agriculture
Mining and Metallurgy
Pharmaceuticals
By Concentration
Dilute Nitric Acid
Concentrated Nitric Acid
Nitric Acid Market Key Competitors include:
Yara International ASA
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
LSB Industries, Inc
The Chemical Company
Trammo, Inc
Hawkins
Casale SA
Northstar Chemical
Chemical Factory Kalk GmbH
The Essential Chemical Industry
FarmHannong
Fatima Group
FERTILIZERS EUROPE
Alleima
Synthesia, a.s.
Kakdiya Chemicals
Central Drug House
Groupe Somavrac
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market– The market growth is expected to reach USD 5.03 Bn. at a CAGR of 3.8 percent during the forecast period.
Sulfuric Acid Market– The market size is expected to reach USD 35.72 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
