Luxury Cigar Market to hit USD 43.08 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent
Changing lifestyle trend is influencing the growth of cigar culture and driving the Luxury Cigar Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects the Luxury Cigar Market to grow from USD 25.3 Bn in 2022 to USD 43.08 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent.
Luxury Cigar Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report primarily focuses on identifying major key drivers and restraints of the Luxury Cigar market alongside a comprehensive evaluation of current competitive benchmarking and development by market players. The report offers a detailed analysis of the Luxury Cigar market trends, future insights, and recent market changes, encompassing demand chain, supply chain, and sales aspects.
Luxury Cigar Market Dynamics
Rising disposable incomes, developing consumer preferences, and a need for luxury experiences are some major aspects driving market growth. Consumers' growing preference for premium products and the influence of changing lifestyle trends have also contributed to market growth. The increase in tourism and online retail platforms has opened up new opportunities for distribution and market expansion.
Luxury Cigar Market Regional Insights
North America leads the Luxury Cigar Market, due to well-established luxury cigar manufacturers and increasing consumer engagement. The Asia-Pacific region is expected significant growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes and evolving consumer preferences.
Luxury Cigar Market Segmentation
By Type
Hand-Rolled Luxury Cigar
Machine - Rolled Luxury Cigar
By Application
Male Smokers
Female Smokers
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Flavour
Tobacco/No Flavor
Flavored
By Shape
Parejo Cigars
Figurado Cigars
Luxury Cigar Market Key Competitors include:
Habanos S.A.
Davidoff
Arturo Fuente
Padrón Cigars
Altadis USA
Ashton Cigars
Gurkha Cigars
La Flor Dominicana
J.C. Newman Cigar Co.
My Father Cigars
