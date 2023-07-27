Peanut Allergy Market to hit USD 19.5 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11 percent during the forecast period
The growing concerns regarding allergies in this age group are expected to drive the Peanut Allergy Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Peanut Allergy Market to grow from USD 0.108 Bn in 2022 to USD 19.5 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 110 percent.
Peanut Allergy Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Global Peanut Allergy Market Report provides insights into the growing concerns regarding peanut allergies, considered one of the most common causes of allergy attacks with potentially life-threatening consequences. The report utilizes primary and secondary research methods and employs SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five-force model to analyze market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and regional insights.
Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics
Rising prevalence of peanut allergy in children and the geriatric population. Growing investment in research and development by key players to introduce new medicines for peanut allergy treatments. The high cost associated with peanut allergy treatment drugs and the lack of awareness regarding available treatments might impede market growth.
Peanut Allergy Market Regional Insights
North America currently dominates the peanut allergy market, with the United States experiencing a prevalence of nearly 2% of the population affected by peanut allergies. Europe is expected to grow rapidly, supported by recent drug approvals for peanut allergy treatments.
Peanut Allergy Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Solid Dosage Form
Liquid Dosage Form
By Therapy
Epicutaneous peanut immunotherapy
Oral peanut immunotherapy
Sublingual peanut immunotherapy
Use of biologics
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By End-Use
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Clinics
Peanut Allergy Market Key Competitors include:
DBV Technologies
Sanofi
Vedanta Biosciences Inc
Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc.
InnoUp
Cambridge Allergy Ltd.
COUR Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aimmune Therapeutics
Moonlight Therapeutics
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 11.24 Billion at a CAGR of 11.1 percent during the forecast period.
Food Allergen Testing Market- The market size is expected to grow at 6.78 percent reaching nearly USD 1273.00 Mn. in the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
