Japan Probiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 5.8% from 2022 to 2027
The probiotics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027, reaching a value of $85.4 billion by 2027 from a projection of $57.8 billion in 2022.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 26, 2023 ) According to a research report "Japan Probiotics Market by Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, Japan Probiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.
Aging population and consumer demand to propel the market
Japan's rapidly aging population has placed a significant focus on digestive well-being, with over 15% of the population being over 75 years old, as reported in The Japan Times in September 2022. This demographic shift has led to increased consumer demand for functional foods, including probiotics, to support overall health. The country's evolving dietary patterns, influenced by Western food consumption and a growing desire for balanced and nutritious diets, have further driven the demand for probiotic products in Japan. Market leaders such as Meiji, Morinaga, and Yakult Honsha have established a strong presence in the Japanese and Asian probiotics markets. Yakult Honsha, in particular, played a pivotal role by introducing a fermented milk drink containing probiotic culture in 1930, making Japan the birthplace of probiotics. In response to the rising demand, companies like SACCO System expanded their presence in Japan, recognizing the country's potential for a profitable dairy and probiotic business.
Japan's emphasis on health and wellness, driven by its aging population, has fueled the demand for probiotics. Consumers prioritize maintaining good digestive health and strengthening their immune systems. Additionally, the Japanese population's preference for functional foods and beverages, including probiotics, is deeply ingrained in their daily dietary habits. The country's cultural heritage of fermented foods, such as miso, natto, and kimchi, which naturally contain probiotics, has fostered familiarity and acceptance of probiotic products. This cultural connection has played a significant role in the widespread adoption of probiotics in Japan. With the market leaders' innovative strategies and the rising health consciousness among consumers, the probiotics industry has experienced substantial growth in the Japanese market. Japan's unique demographic and cultural factors, coupled with the growing demand for functional foods, position it as a prominent market for probiotic products.
