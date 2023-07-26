Digital Badges Market Size, Growth | Report, 2023 – 2030
The digital badge system helps in promoting the professional development and recognizing the employee skills in a transparent manner.
The Digital badges market is estimated at USD 0.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 0.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028.
By end user, academic segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.
Digital badges have gained popularity in academic settings due to their numerous advantages for educational institutions and learners. These badges serve as digital representations of specific achievements or skills earned by students. They offer micro-credentialing, recognizing granular accomplishments beyond traditional grades or degrees. Digital badges serve as motivators, encouraging student engagement and progress. They support personalized learning by aligning with individual pathways and interests. Portability and shareability make it easy for students to showcase their badges on various platforms, enhancing their digital presence. Moreover, digital badges provide evidence of skills and competencies, boosting students' employability. They promote lifelong learning, provide feedback and assessment, and foster collaboration and recognition within academic communities. By incorporating digital badges, academic institutions can enhance motivation, personalize learning experiences, and provide valuable credentials to students.
By type, certification badge is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.
Certification digital badges are digital credentials that verify an individual's successful completion of a specific training program, course, or certification. These badges serve as a visual representation of the individual's mastery of knowledge and skills in a particular area. They are typically issued by educational institutions, professional organizations, or industry bodies. Certification badges serve as a valuable tool for career advancement. They demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and professional development, which is highly valued in many industries. These badges can open new job opportunities, promotions, or higher salaries, as they validate the individual's specialized knowledge and skills. certification badges contribute to building professional networks and communities Furthermore, certification digital badges provide a convenient and easily shareable form of credential. They can be displayed on professional websites, social media profiles, or online portfolios, making it easier for individuals to showcase their qualifications to a wider audience. Certification badges also benefit employers and clients by providing a reliable means of evaluating a candidate's qualifications. These badges offer a quick and visual way to assess an individual's expertise, streamlining the hiring or selection process.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the Digital badges Pearson (UK), Instructure (US), SkillSoft Corporation (US), PeopleCert (UK), Accredible (US), Parchment (US), EbizON (India), Accreditrust Technologies (US), Badgecraft (Lithuania), Badge List (US), Bestr (Italy), Basno (US), Saarni Learning Oy (Finland), ForAllSystems (US), LearningTimes (US), Nocti Business Solutions (US), Knowledge Catalyst, Learning Vault, Hyperstack (US), TruScholar (India), CredSure.io (Germany), CertifyMe (US), Convergence.Tech (Canada), Open Badge Factory (Finland), Sertifier (US), Certopus (India), and Virtualbadge.io (Germany).
