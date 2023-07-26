Root Beer Market to hit USD 1237.5 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7 percent during the forecast period.
The increasingly popular and nostalgic beverage choice in the non-alcoholic segment is the primary driver for the Root Beer Industry’s growth.
Maximize Market research expects, the Root Beer Market to grow from USD 897.23 Bn in 2022 to USD 1237.5 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7 percent
Root Beer Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Root Beer Market report gathered its data through a meticulous combination of primary and secondary research methods to ensure its authenticity. Primary research involved distributing questionnaires, conducting surveys, and holding phone interviews with Root Beer industry experts, market leaders, marketing professionals, and entrepreneurs. To estimate the global and regional Root Beer market size, a bottom-up approach was employed.
Root Beer Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for diverse flavors driving the growth of the Root Beer Market. Rising disposable income and economic development further fuel this trend. Online retail and e-commerce platforms have emerged as crucial channels, facilitating direct-to-consumer sales for non-alcoholic beverages.
Root Beer Market Regional Insights
North America led the market in 2022, driven by strong cultural associations and the popularity of root beer. Europe is a fast-growing market, due to the choice of root beer amongst adult, family, and youth consumers.
Root Beer Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Alcoholic Root Beer
Non-alcoholic Root Beer
By Form
Carbonated
Non-Carbonated
By Distribution Channel
Retail stores
Online platform
By Packaging
Bottles (plastic & glass bottles)
Cans
By Flavor
Vanilla
Nutmeg
Sweet birch
Wintergreen
Molasses
Cherry tree husk
Others
Root Beer Market's Key Competitors include:
Barq's
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (A&W, Hires)
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Mug Root Beer)
Reed's, Inc.
Sprecher Brewing Co.
Boylan Bottling Co.
IBC Root Beer
Thomas Kemper Soda Co.
Dad's Root Beer
Frostie Root Beer
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
