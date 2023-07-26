Plus-Size Clothing Market to hit USD 722.6 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during forecast period
Growing adoption of plus-size clothing in various applications such as the fashion and apparel industry, retail and e-commerce, individuals, fashion enthusiasts, stylists and personal shoppers and others.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 26, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Plus-Size Clothing Market to grow from USD 490.2 Bn in 2022 to USD 722.6 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent.
Plus-Size Clothing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Global Plus-Size Clothing Market Report provides a detailed analysis of the expanding market for extended-size clothing tailored for individuals wearing larger sizes (US size 12 and above). The report employs both primary and secondary research methods, using SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five-force model to analyse market dynamics, segmentation, and regional insights.
Plus-Size Clothing Market Dynamics
The rising demand for sustainable and ethical fashion presents a significant opportunity for market expansion. Increasing body positivity movement and growing awareness are fueling the demand for wide-ranging and trendy clothing options. A key challenge lies in the limited availability of fashion-forward choices in plus-size clothing, hindering market growth.
Plus-Size Clothing Market Regional Insights
North America leads the Plus-Size Clothing Market with the highest share, driven by changing body ideals and increasing awareness of diversity and inclusivity. Europe is expected to grow significantly, influenced by the body positivity movement and the increasing use of plus-size clothing in the fashion industry.
Plus-Size Clothing Market Segmentation
By Type
Formal Wear
Casual Wear
Sport Wear
Other
By Age Group
Below 15 year
16 to 59 year
60 and Above
By Price Range
Economy
Mid-Range
Premium
By Gender
Male
Female
By Distribution Channel
Offline Sales
Online Sales
Plus-Size Clothing Market Key Competitors include:
ASOS Curve
Adidas AG (Adidas)
Forever21 Inc.
Ralph Lauren
Adrianna Papell
MANGO
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Hanesbrands Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Plus-Size Clothing Market Dynamics
Plus-Size Clothing Market Segmentation
Plus-Size Clothing Market Key Competitors include:
