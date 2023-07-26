Watches Market to hit USD 130.77 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.03 percent during the forecast period
From advancements in precision and accuracy to the use of innovative materials, such as ceramic or carbon fiber, technological innovations and captivating designs contribute to the appeal and desirability of watches.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 26, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Watches Market to grow from USD 92.75 Bn in 2022 to USD 130.77 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.03 percent.
Watches Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Global Watches Market report presents a detailed analysis of the industry, leveraging a combination of primary and secondary research methods to provide an authentic and reliable outlook. Primary research involved engaging with Watch manufacturing industry experts, market leaders, marketing professionals, and entrepreneurs through questionnaires, surveys, and phone interviews. The bottom-up approach was utilized to estimate the market size both globally and regionally.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/199565
Watches Market Dynamics
Advanced technology integration has driven the popularity of smartwatches, offering beyond timekeeping features like fitness tracking and smartphone connectivity. The culture of gifting and limited-edition watches also contributes to market growth. Economic factors, counterfeit products, and increasing competition pose challenges.
Watches Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is the leading market due to increasing urbanization, fashion consciousness, and the influence of global trends. The region's appreciation for traditional watchmaking and the emergence of local brands further contribute to its growth.
Watches Market Segmentation
By Gender
Men's Watches
Women's Watches
Unisex Watches
By Product Type
Analog Watches
Digital Watches
Smartwatches
By Application
Fashion Watches
Sports Watches
Dress Watches
Casual Watches
By Material
Stainless Steel Watches
Leather Strap Watches
Ceramic Watches
Titanium Watches
By Distribution Channel
Brick-and-Mortar Retail
Online Retail
Direct-to-Consumer
Watches Market Key Competitors include:
Adidas
ADINA Watches
Titan Industries
Sonata
Adriatica
Apple Inc.
Backes & Strauss
Binda Group
Blancpain
Blumarine
Gucci
Halda Watch Company
Illinois Watch Company
Ingersoll Watch Company
Nike Inc.
Raymond Weil
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Luxury Watches Market– The market size is expected to grow at 3.25 percent reaching nearly USD 31.50 Bn. during the forecast period.
Smart Watch Market– The market size is expected to grow at a rate of 18.7 percent CAGR reaching almost USD 232.68 Bn during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
