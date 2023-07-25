Wedding Wear Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent to reach USD 74.32 Bn by 2029 in the Forecast Period
The wedding wear market has been steadily growing over the years due to increasing global wedding expenditures and changing fashion trends.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 25, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Wedding Wear Market was USD 55.72 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 74.32 Bn by 2029
Wedding Wear Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Wedding Wear Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference for the Wedding Wear Market.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/199621
Wedding Wear Market Dynamics
The increasing disposable income, bridal fashion shows, celebrity weddings, the growing trend towards sustainability and ethical fashion, and social media platforms are the market growth drivers. Seasonal Demand is the restraining factor for the Wedding Wear market growth.
Wedding Wear Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Wedding Wear Market during the forecast period. The rich history of elaborate weddings and diversity in population and culture are the regional growth drivers for the market.
Wedding Wear Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Bridal Gowns
Groom's Wear
Bridesmaid Dresses
Accessories
By Style and Theme
Traditional
Contemporary
Vintage or Retro
Destination or Beach Wedding
By Distribution Channel
Bridal Boutiques
Online Retail
Rental Services
Direct-to-Consumer
Wedding Wear Market Key Competitors include:
Mohey-Manyavar
Kleinfield
Pronovias
David's Bridal
Elie Saab
Justin Alexander
JLM Couture
Moonlight Bridal
Maggie Sottero
Sabyasachi
Manish Malhotra
Monique Lhuillier
Amsale
Marchesa
Reem Acra
Oscar de la Renta
Watters
BHLDN
Enzoani
Essense of Australia
Allure Bridals
Sottero and Midgley
Inbal Dror
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Bridal Wear Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 17.40 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6 percent during the forecast period.
Jewelry Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 354.68 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.28 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Bridal Wear Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 17.40 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6 percent during the forecast period.
Jewelry Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 354.68 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.28 percent during the forecast period.
