5G Satellite Market to Reach $3,693 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 65.1%
5G From Space Market by Components (Hardware and Services), Application(Enhanced Mobile Broadband (Embb), Ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communication (Urllc), Massive Machine-Type Communications (Mmtc)), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 25, 2023 ) The 5G from Space Market is valued at USD 300 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3,693 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 65.1% from 2023 to 2028. 5G from space is a new technology that uses satellites to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to devices and users around the world. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we communicate and access information, and it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. There are several reasons for the growth of 5G from space. First, the increasing demand for high-speed internet and connectivity in remote areas is driving the need for new solutions. Traditional terrestrial networks are often not able to reach these areas, but satellites can provide coverage anywhere on the globe. Second, the development of new satellite technologies, such as low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, is making 5G from space more feasible. LEO satellites are much closer to Earth than traditional geostationary satellites, which means they can provide faster and more reliable connections.
Based on Components, Hardware is estimated to lead the 5G from space market in 2023 and is projected to grow further. 5G from space, hardware components play a critical role in enabling high-speed, low-latency connectivity. LEO satellites are a fundamental component of 5G from space infrastructure. Unlike traditional geostationary satellites, LEO satellites are positioned much closer to Earth, typically at altitudes ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand kilometers. This proximity allows for reduced signal latency, resulting in faster data transmission and improved user experiences. LEO satellites operate in constellations, forming a network of interconnected satellites that provide comprehensive coverage and seamless connectivity across vast geographical areas.
User terminals, including chips and 5G devices, form the link between end-users and the 5G from the space network. These terminals are essential for accessing and utilizing the high-speed connectivity provided by 5G from space technology. They enable individuals and organizations to connect to the network, transmit and receive data, and leverage the capabilities of 5G services and applications.
Based on the Application, 5G from space has the potential to be a key enabler for Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) by providing high-speed, low-latency connectivity globally. It offers global coverage, high bandwidth, and low latency, making it suitable for bandwidth-intensive applications and real-time services. Although there are challenges such as cost and interference, as the technology evolves and becomes more affordable, 5G from space will play a major role in delivering high-speed connectivity for eMBB applications such as rural connectivity, IoT, disaster relief, and real-time multimedia streaming.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the 5G from the space market in 2023. North America is known for its advanced technological landscape and innovation-driven economy. The region is home to major players in the telecommunications, aerospace, and satellite industries, which are instrumental in driving the development and deployment of 5G from space solutions. This robust ecosystem fosters innovation, research, and investments, creating favorable conditions for the growth of the 5G from space market.
North America's commitment to digital transformation initiatives, smart city projects, and technological advancements drives the growth of the 5G from space market. Governments and organizations in the region are actively investing in smart infrastructure, IoT solutions, and advanced communication networks. 5G from space technology plays a critical role in supporting these initiatives by providing high-speed and reliable connectivity to facilitate the implementation of smart city services, efficient transportation systems, and seamless communication between devices.
