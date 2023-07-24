Exchange Traded Fund Market to hit USD 72736.91 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 23.4 percent
There is increasing recognition among investors of the importance of incorporating ESG factors into investment decisions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Exchange Traded Fund Market to grow from USD 16693.55 Bn in 2022 to USD 72736.91 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 23.4 percent.
Exchange Traded Fund Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Exchange Traded Fund Market research report utilizes primary and secondary data sources, analysing factors like government policies, market environment, and technological advancements. The report includes comprehensive company profiles, market segmentation, and regional analysis to provide insights into the industry's growth and competitive landscape.
Exchange Traded Fund Market Dynamics
Investors are increasingly recognizing the importance of incorporating ESG factors into their investment decisions. This factor is driving the demand for the Exchange Traded Fund market that integrates ESG criteria and emphasizes companies with strong ESG practices.
Exchange Traded Fund Market Regional Insights
North America holds the maximum share of the Exchange Traded Fund Market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the Exchange Traded Fund Market, driven by increasing wealth, middle-class population, institutional adoption, and regulatory reforms.
Exchange Traded Fund Market Segmentation
By Asset Class
Equity ETFs
Fixed Income ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
By Investor Type
Individual Investor
Institutional Investor
By Investment Strategy
Market-Cap-Weighted ETFs
Smart-Beta ETFs
Active ETFs
Leveraged/Inverse ETFs
By Speciality
Sector-Specific ETFs
Thematic ETFs
ESG ETFs
Bond Sector ETFs
International ETFs
By Distribution Channel
Retail
Institutional
Exchange Traded Fund Market Key Competitors include:
BlackRock, Inc.,
Wisdom Tree
First Trust Portfolios
L.P., Goldmann sachs
State Street Corporation
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Invesco Mutual Fund
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
