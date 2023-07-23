Black Beer Market to hit USD 56.82 Bn by the forecast period at a CAGR of 9.7 percent
The increase in demand for craft beer among premium drinkers and millennial is helped to increase black beer production.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Black Beer Market to grow from USD 29.72 Bn in 2022 to USD 56.82 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.7 percent.
Black Beer Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research involved both primary and secondary sources, with extensive use of reputable publications, reports, and databases for an in-depth and market-oriented report of the global Black Beer Market. The report offers valuable insights into market dynamics, growth drivers, opportunities, trends, and restraining factors.
Black Beer Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for specialty and craft beers is driving the growth of the Black Beer Market. The market's expansion is influenced by the growing awareness and education about various beer styles and flavors. Enthusiasts, including homebrewers and beer connoisseurs, actively explore the unique characteristics and nuances of black beer. Beer festivals, tasting events, and online resources have also played a vital role in spreading knowledge and creating awareness about black beer, contributing to its market growth.
Black Beer Market Regional Insights
Europe currently leads the market due to its historical association with black beer styles like Schwarzbier and Dunkel, while North America and Asia Pacific are witnessing significant growth, driven by the craft beer movement and increasing demand for unique beer styles.
Black Beer Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Dark Lager
Dark Ale
Stout Black Beer
Brown Porter
Others
By Packaging
Cans
Bottles
By Application
Residential
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Online trade
Offline trade
Black Beer Market Key Competitors include:
Sapporo Breweries Ltd.
Guinness (Diageo)
Heineken N.V.
St. Killian Importing Co.
Krombacher Brauerei
Samuel Adams (The Boston Beer Company)
Mikeller
Craft Brew Alliance
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Beer Market- The market size is expected to grow to USD 917.2 Bn by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.28 percent during the forecast period.
Organic Beer Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 13.64 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 8 percent from 2023-2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Black Beer Market Key Competitors include:
Sapporo Breweries Ltd.
Guinness (Diageo)
Heineken N.V.
St. Killian Importing Co.
Krombacher Brauerei
Samuel Adams (The Boston Beer Company)
Mikeller
Craft Brew Alliance
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
