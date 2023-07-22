Server Market to hit USD 169.10 Bn by the forecast period at a CAGR of 9.4 percent
This demand is processed by factors like the proliferation of digital content, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the adoption of big data analytics.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 22, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Server Market to grow from USD 90.16 Bn in 2022 to USD 169.10 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.4 percent.
Server Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Server Market report offers a thorough and detailed analysis, highlighting its pivotal role as the backbone for mission-critical corporate computing processes, data centers, and cloud environments. With valuable insights into market size, key players, recent developments, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and region-specific trends, the report's data is rigorously validated through primary and secondary research methodologies.
Server Market Dynamics
Rising demand for higher-performing servers to meet big data and advanced workload requirements driving the market growth. The upscaling demand for data storage and processing, data center expansion, modernization, cloud computing, virtualization, and digital transformation initiatives are key market dynamics fuelling the server market's progression.
Server Market Regional Insights
North America leading due to its advanced IT infrastructure and the presence of major technology companies. Europe represents another significant market, driven by digital transformation initiatives, and the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth due to digitization, e-commerce, and cloud-based services adoption.
Server Market Segmentation
By Server Type
Rack Server
Tower Server
Blade Server
By Deployment
On-premises Server
Cloud Server
By Operating Systems
Windows Server
Linux Server
Server Market Key Competitors include:
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Inspur Group Co., Ltd.
Lenovo Group Limited
Oracle Corporation
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
NEC Corporation
Hitachi, Ltd.
Quanta Computer Inc.
Wistron Corporation
ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd.
MiTAC Holdings Corporation
Penguin Computing
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Application Server Market– The market size is expected to grow at 13.22 percent reaching nearly US$ 48.42 Bn.
Microserver Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 79.76 Bn, at a CAGR of 9.11 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Application Server Market– The market size is expected to grow at 13.22 percent reaching nearly US$ 48.42 Bn.
Microserver Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 79.76 Bn, at a CAGR of 9.11 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
