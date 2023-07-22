Retinol Market to hit USD 1.80 Bn by the forecast period at a CAGR of 3.9 percent
The increasing platforms of social media and the emergence of beauty influencers have a significant impact on skin care awareness.
Maximize Market research expects, the Retinol market to grow from USD 1.38 Bn in 2022 to USD 1.80 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9 percent.
Retinol Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Retinol Market, including historical data, current trends, and future prospects. The research employs a bottom-up approach to estimate market size, encompassing competitive structure, pricing, and demand analysis. The graphical representation showcases the heightened parts as well as the growing trends in the skincare and retinol market.
Retinol Market Dynamics
Rising skincare awareness and emphasis on personal appearance, along with growth in the beauty and cosmetics industry drive the market growth. Growing demand for natural and organic skincare products, further fueling the market growth. These factors are boosting the regional as well as global Retinol market growth.
Retinol Market Regional Insights
Europe leads the market due to its emphasis on skincare and strict regulations. North America is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the aging population and focus on anti-aging skincare. ACAP is the fast-growing region in Retinol Market.
Retinol Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Natural Retinol
Synthetic Retinol
By Application
Skincare and Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Dietary Supplements
Animal Nutrition
others
By Distribution Channel
Online Retail
Offline Retail
By End-User
Women
Men
Unisex
Retinol Market Key Competitors include:
BASF SE
Beauty Solutions LTD
Biotics Research Corporation
Divi’s Laboratories Limited
DRUNK ELEPHANT
Eluminex Biosciences
Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd
DSM
Archer Daniels Midland Company
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Anti-Ageing Cosmetics Market- The market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 percent to become a 68.47 billion USD market by the year 2029.
Skin Care Products Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 208.47 Bn. in 2029. Skin Care Products Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62 percent through the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
