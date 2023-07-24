App Analytics Market Size & Share, Growth and Industry Forecast to 2028
The expansion of the app analytics market is driven by multiple factors, such as the rising utilization of apps for mobile advertising, the adoption of digital transformation strategies, and the growing penetration of smartphones alongside the increasing
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2023 ) The market for App Analytics is estimated to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2023 to USD 15.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.
App analytics play a critical role in today’s digital landscape, enabling organizations to gain valuable insights into the performance, usage, and user behavior within their mobile applications. These analytics provide businesses with actionable data that drives decision-making and enhances user experiences. By tracking key metrics such as downloads, installations, user engagement, retention rates, and revenue generation, organizations can understand the effectiveness of their app strategies and make data-driven improvements.
Services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
App analytics services provide specialized expertise and support to businesses seeking to maximize the value of their app analytics efforts. These services complement app analytics software by offering a range of tailored solutions and consulting assistance to help businesses extract meaningful insights, make informed decisions, and optimize their mobile applications. Service providers often have dedicated teams of experts who possess in-depth knowledge of app analytics methodologies, tools, and best practices.
Android software segment is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023
App analytics software for Android refers to the tools and platforms designed to collect, measure, and analyze data related to the usage and performance of mobile applications on the Android operating system. It enables developers and businesses to gain valuable insights into user behavior, app performance, and key metrics to optimize Android applications and drive business growth. . Data from StatCounter shows that as of June 2023, Android had a global market share of around 70.79% in the mobile operating system market, making it the dominant platform for app analytics.
The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
App analytics in the healthcare & life sciences vertical involves analyzing mobile applications within the healthcare industry to gain insights and drive improvements in patient care, health outcomes, and operational efficiency. It focuses on tracking and analyzing user interactions, patient data, and healthcare processes within the app. For instance, app analytics can provide insights into patient usage patterns, medication adherence rates, and appointment scheduling. It can help identify areas for improvement, such as streamlining patient registration, optimizing appointment scheduling, or personalizing health content based on user preferences.
Key Market Players
The report profiles key players such as Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), SAP SE (Germany), Amplitude (US), Upland Software (US), Mixpanel (US) and Kochava (US).
