Telecom Power System Market worth $6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.4%
Telecom Power System Market by Grid Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid, Bad-Grid), Component (Rectifiers, Inverters, Controllers, Converters), Power Source, Technology, Power Rating (Below 10 KW, 10-20 KW, Above 20 KW) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 21, 2023 ) The global telecom power system market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2023 to USD 6.6 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. The adoption of 5G technology necessitates substantial power supply, leading to a surge in demand for reliable and efficient telecom power systems that can cater to the power requirements of high-speed wireless networks. Governments worldwide are enforcing regulations on telecom companies to ensure the reliability and security of their infrastructure. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for telecom power systems that comply with these regulatory standards.
For the component segment of the telecom power system market, inverters is likely to register the highest growth rate in the telecom power system market during the forecast period. An inverter is a device that converts direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) to power various equipment ranging from the most critical telecommunications equipment to general-purpose items, including tools and computers. Inverters utilize a telecom facility’s 24 VDC or 48 VDC bus or a 12 V battery to supply power to connected equipment. The inverter system protects the auxiliary AC-powered infrastructure in regions with AC utility challenges from AC mains fluctuations. In addition, the inverter system offers new opportunities for energy savings by providing backup AC power.
Based on the grid type segment of telecom power system market, bad grid connected telecom power systems are likely to hold a significant share during the forecast period. The demand for bad grid telecom power systems is projected to experience robust growth in the foreseeable future, primarily driven by the expansion of telecom networks in developing regions. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the number of mobile phone subscriptions in developing regions is expected to reach 5.9 billion by 2025, a significant increase from 3.9 billion in 2019. New telecom sites will need to be deployed to accommodate this growth, and a considerable portion of these sites will be situated in remote areas with unreliable power infrastructure. In such circumstances, bad grid telecom power systems will emerge as a viable solution to address the power supply requirements of these sites, positioning them well to meet the escalating demand.
Based on the power source segment of the telecom power system market, Diesel–Battery power source is likely to dominate the overall market between 2023 and 2028 as diesel–battery power source is the most common power source used for telecom power systems. In telecom power systems, the battery initiates the starting of the diesel generator. It controls and monitors the starting of the engine, which is used to generate power. In case of power outages, most telecommunication companies have a battery or power backup of nearly eight hours.
Based on technology, DC power systems held the largest telecom power system market share in 2022. The main components of DC power systems are the battery, battery disconnect circuit breaker, charger rectifier, and the distribution board that supplies DC power to the loads, apart from metering and the AC distribution unit. DC power systems are used to charge lead-acid storage batteries and supply power to critical-load equipment. Huge power requirement in the telecom sector is fulfilled with the help of DC power systems because of their advantages, such as high-power efficiency and compatibility of integration with renewable energy sources.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the telecom power system market between 2023 and 2028. The Asia Pacific region commands a significant market share in the telecom power system market due to various factors. One of the key drivers is the rapid growth of telecom infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Indonesia, where the number of mobile subscribers and data traffic is witnessing substantial expansion. This surge in demand for telecom power systems is directly linked to the need to support the expansion of telecom networks in these countries. Moreover, Asia Pacific boasts a substantial number of telecom towers, crucial for transmitting and receiving signals, requiring efficient and reliable power systems to function properly.
Key Market Players:
Eaton (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Cummins (US), ZTE Corporation (China), General Electric (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), and Schneider Electric (France) are the key players in the global telecom power system market. These players increasingly undertake product launches and development strategies, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share.
