UK Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028
At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period, the global dietary supplements market is anticipated to grow from USD 167.5 billion in 2023 to USD 239.4 billion in 2028.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 21, 2023 ) According to a research report "UK Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028”, published by MarketsandMarkets, UK Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at a CAGR 7.6% from 2023 to 2028.
The popularity of herbal and probiotics supplements in the UK to boost demand.
The market for herbal and probiotic supplements in the UK is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for natural alternatives to maintain health and well-being. Herbal supplements, which are derived from plant sources, are highly valued for their perceived holistic approach to wellness and association with traditional healing practices. This popularity is fueled by consumers' belief in the natural benefits offered by these supplements. Additionally, the availability of comprehensive information and educational resources through online platforms, health publications, and healthcare professionals has played a crucial role in driving consumer awareness and subsequently boosting the demand for herbal and probiotic supplements. Probiotic supplements, in particular, have gained substantial attention in the UK due to their potential benefits for digestive health. With an increasing understanding of the gut-brain connection and the significant role of gut health in overall well-being, there has been a surge in demand for probiotic supplements that support a healthy gut microbiome.
UK Dietary Supplements Market
The Health Food Manufacturers Association (HFMA) commissioned a new survey, Health of the Nation 2021: Lockdown Focus, which revealed a 19% increase in supplement users in the UK. According to the data, the number of daily UK supplement users had risen to nearly 20 million, a 19% increase since the last survey in 2019, when the figure was 16.5 million. Over 71% of adults use food supplements, with one-third claiming the pandemic was the catalyst Vitamin D was the most popular dietary addition among new users, accounting for 63%, followed by vitamin C (39%).
