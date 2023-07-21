Potato Starch Market to hit USD 5.8 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9 percent
The potato starch market has been growing steadily due to its various benefits such as its gluten-free nature, easy digestibility, and high binding capacity.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 21, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Potato Starch Market to grow from USD 4.5 Bn in 2022 to USD 5.8 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9 percent.
Potato Starch Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology of the report on potato starch involves comprehensive data collection and analysis from various sources, including industry reports, company websites, and government statistics. Primary research through interviews with key industry experts and market leaders.
Potato Starch Market Dynamics
Potato Starch Market thrives due to increasing demand as a food ingredient, convenience food popularity, and rising interest in gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO products. Challenges include raw material price volatility and the availability of substitutes.
Potato Starch Market Regional Insights
Europe leads the potato starch market with over half of global production, dominated by Avebe, Ingredion, and Roquette. North America follows the US as the largest producer and consumer. In the Asia-Pacific, China dominates the market.
Potato Starch Market Segmentation
By Type
Russet Burbank
Shepody
Innovator
By Grade
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
By Extraction Method
Traditional Method
Modern Method
By Speciality Starches
Modified Potato Starch
Cationic Potato Starch
Resistant Potato Starch
By Sustainability
Organic / Non-GMO certification
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Carbon Footprint
By Functionality
Thickening Agent
Stabilizer
Binder
Gelling Agent/ texturizer
By Application
Food Industry
Textile Industry
Paper Industry
Adhesives Industry
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Potato Starch Key Competitors include:
Avebe U.A.
Emsland Group
Roquette Freres
Ingredion
Agrana
KMC Ingredients
Vimal PPCE
Tereos Syral
AKV Langholt AmbA
Meelunie B.V.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
