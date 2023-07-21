GCC Sports Nutrition Market to hit USD 1.96 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5 percent
With a large population and high incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, Saudi Arabia stands as the largest market for sports nutrition products in the GCC region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 21, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the GCC Sports Nutrition Market to grow from USD 1.10 Bn in 2022 to USD 1.96 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5 percent.
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The GCC Sports Nutrition market research includes PORTER, SVOR, and PESTEL analyses as well as the prospective effects of regional economic factors on the market. In order to provide a clear futuristic vision of the industry, both internal and external elements that are expected to have a favourable or negative impact on the market have analysed.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187923
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Dynamics
The sports nutrition industry in the GCC region is expected substantial growth, driven by factors like increasing awareness of health and fitness, a growing population of fitness enthusiasts and athletes, and rising disposable income. Sports nutrition products, including protein powders, bars, drinks, amino acids, vitamins, and supplements, are designed to support athletic performance, aid in muscle recovery, and promote overall physical well-being.
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Regional Insights
Saudi Arabia stands as the largest market for sports nutrition products in the GCC region. The UAE holds significant market potential, boasting a robust fitness culture with numerous fitness centres, gyms, and sports clubs.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187923
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation
By Type
Sports Food
Sports Drinks
Sports Supplements
By Raw Material
Animal Derived
Plant-Based
Mixed
By Distribution
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Drug and Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187923
GCC Sports Nutrition Key Competitors include:
Abbott Laboratories
Amway Corporation
GNC Holdings Inc.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Glanbia plc
PepsiCo Inc.
Nestlé S.A.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
The Coca-Cola Company
Unilever PLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Nutrition Product Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 622.7 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4 percent from forecast 2023 to 2029.
Sports Drink Market– The market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent reaching USD 33.99 Bn during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The GCC Sports Nutrition market research includes PORTER, SVOR, and PESTEL analyses as well as the prospective effects of regional economic factors on the market. In order to provide a clear futuristic vision of the industry, both internal and external elements that are expected to have a favourable or negative impact on the market have analysed.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187923
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Dynamics
The sports nutrition industry in the GCC region is expected substantial growth, driven by factors like increasing awareness of health and fitness, a growing population of fitness enthusiasts and athletes, and rising disposable income. Sports nutrition products, including protein powders, bars, drinks, amino acids, vitamins, and supplements, are designed to support athletic performance, aid in muscle recovery, and promote overall physical well-being.
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Regional Insights
Saudi Arabia stands as the largest market for sports nutrition products in the GCC region. The UAE holds significant market potential, boasting a robust fitness culture with numerous fitness centres, gyms, and sports clubs.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187923
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation
By Type
Sports Food
Sports Drinks
Sports Supplements
By Raw Material
Animal Derived
Plant-Based
Mixed
By Distribution
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Drug and Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187923
GCC Sports Nutrition Key Competitors include:
Abbott Laboratories
Amway Corporation
GNC Holdings Inc.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Glanbia plc
PepsiCo Inc.
Nestlé S.A.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
The Coca-Cola Company
Unilever PLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Nutrition Product Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 622.7 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4 percent from forecast 2023 to 2029.
Sports Drink Market– The market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent reaching USD 33.99 Bn during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results