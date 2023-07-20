Fundraising Organization Hosts Evening of Fashion, Entertainment, and Giving!
Step and Repeat LA Produces Media Walls for the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala!
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2023 ) Los Angeles - The HollyRod Foundation is a charitable organization, founded in 1999 by Holly Robinson-Peete and Rodney Peete, that provides support and resources to families affected by autism and Parkinson’s disease. The Peete’s founded the organization after their son was diagnosed with autism.
Each year, the foundation hosts the annual DesignCare Gala, which brings together celebrities, philanthropists and business leaders alike to help raise money for the cause. Those in attendance at the 2023 Gala, which took place at The Beehive in Los Angeles on July 15th, included Sergio Hudson and D-Nice, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tiffany Haddish, Tina Knowles, Raven-Symoné, Smokey Robinson and more!
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to produce a series of high-quality Media Walls to serve as photo-op backdrops for this high profile event, which included a massive 8’H x 30’W wall, along with two impressive 10’H x 16’W walls, and a simple 8’H x 10’W step and repeat banner with a stand.
Each backdrop was printed on a matte-finished fabric material, using water-based ink, on a state-of-the-art HP Latex printer, and stretched out and attached to a series of wooden flats, which were aligned and constructed together to achieve the required length. The 30’ wall featured logos from the event sponsors, which included Cigna, AARP and Lexus.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell, whose face was featured on one of the 10’H x 16’W walls, received the prestigious inaugural Jacqueline Avant Award for her humanitarian efforts. The award itself was named in memory of the late philanthropist and wife of music producer Clarence Avant.
From VIP screenings to private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
