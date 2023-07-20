Areca Nuts Market to hit USD 1404.30 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7 percent
The rising demand for areca nut-based products such as chewing tobacco and betel quid is also driving the growth of the Areca Nuts industry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research expects, the Areca Nuts market to grow from USD 874.53 Mn in 2022 to USD 1404.30 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7 percent.
Areca Nuts Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
MMR employs a comprehensive research methodology for analyzing the Areca Nuts market, utilizing both bottom-up and top-down approaches. This involves compiling data through primary and secondary research and validating the market leaders. The data is then used to determine market size, factors influencing growth, net profit, and regional distribution, particularly focusing on developing countries.
Areca Nuts Market Dynamics
The Areca Nuts Market growth is driven by the medicinal properties of areca nuts and their cultural significance in South and Southeast Asian traditions. Health concerns and government regulations pose challenges while increasing imports from India boost the market growth in various forms, including flavored betel leaves.
Areca Nuts Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific held the largest Areca Nuts Market share with 90 percent as India is the largest producer and the biggest consumer of areca nuts in the world.
Areca Nuts Market Segmentation
By Type
Red Areca nuts
White Areca nuts
By Product
Scented Supari
Tannin
Pan Masala
By Form
Raw
Ripe
Roasted
Dried
By Applications
Traditional
Medicinal/ Pharmaceuticals
Health Care Products
Foods
Others
By Age-Group
15-20 year
21-25 year
31-50 year
Areca Nuts Key Competitors include:
Swastika International
R. K. TRADING
GM Mallikarjunappa
Maganlal Shivram and Company
S. K. Associates
SrinidhiFarm
The Areca Nut Company
Gm Group
Vietdelta Industrial Co., Ltd
Shri Ganesh Prasad Traders
Pt. Ruby Privatindo
The Campco Ltd.
Sri Vinayaka Betelnut Traders
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
