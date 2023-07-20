Returnable Packaging Market: A Green Solution for Sustainable Businesses
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2023 ) The report "Global Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage), Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The market is anticipated to rise as a result of an increase in demand from various end-use industries for sustainable and long-lasting packaging goods. Products for returnable or reusable packing are constructed from strong materials including metal, plastic, and wood. They are meant for several travels and are built to endure rigorous treatment throughout the supply chain. Compared to disposable packaging, the initial cost of such items is significantly higher; but, as the number of travels increases, the cost per trip decreases, ensuring a quick return on investment.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Returnable Packaging Market”
96 - Market Data Tables
36 - Figures
161 - Pages
Pallets segment is estimated to lead the returnable packaging market.
The returnable packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type into pallets, crates, IBCs, dunnage, drums & barrels, bottles, and others, which include racks, sacks, carts, and dollies. Pallets segment is projected to lead the returnable packaging market. The segment expansion is anticipated to be aided by the increased preference for many reusable pallets over a single disposable pallet since the former is robust and practical. The 40 by 48-inch Odyssey Pallet was added to the family of rackable plastic pallets by Orbis Corporation in September 2020. In addition to its existing line of plastic pallet products, the new pallet is developed for use in heavy-duty racking applications. With its distinctive design characteristics, such as molded-in frictional elements and optional steel reinforcements, the aforementioned pallet gives stability and a strong solution that aids in large loads.
Consumer durables is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the returnable packaging market.
The consumer durables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The consumer durables industry also requires tamper-evidence packaging that can also add aesthetic appeal to products. Returnable packaging, being reusable in nature, is widely used in the consumer durables industry owing to its ability to enhance the ergonomics and productivity of packaged products, ensure maintenance of their quality, improve their storage and transportation, and increase their supply chain visibility. This sector needs packaging that can satisfy manufacturer requirements and boost operational effectiveness by providing superior services like immediate product identification.
The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the returnable packaging market during the forecast period.
The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the returnable packaging market during forecasted period. The main element influencing the regional market is the existence of numerous manufacturing firms in nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market would increase as a result of the Asia Pacific regions quick industrialisation due to the regions low production costs. Due to the participation of nations in the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, the Asia Pacific region has served as the centre for the manufacturing industry. The TPP is a free trade agreement that has improved commerce and production across nations, which has fueled the need for returnable packaging solutions throughout time. The Middle East and Africas market for returnable packaging is anticipated to expand significantly over the next several years as attention shifts from the oil industry to the industrial sector.
Brambles (Australia), Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands), Menasha Corporation (US), DS Smith (UK), and Myers Industries (US), amongst others, are the key players operating in the returnable packaging market.
Brambles is a supply-chain logistics company with brands such as IFCO and CHEP and has operations in over 60 countries. The company’s business model is the continuous share and reuse of the largest pool of reusable crates, pallets, and containers. This enables the company to serve its customers while minimizing the environmental impact and enhancing safety and efficiency of the supply chain around the globe. Brambles offers a wide range of supply chain platforms comprising Reusable Plastic Crates (RPCs), pallets (plastic, timber, and display), specialized containers, bins, and safe handling equipment. In line with its strategic priorities, the company has decided to pursue the demerger of its IFCO RPC business with the aim to be a global leader in platform pooling. The company manages, maintains, transports, as well as supplies over 350 million platforms for its customers. It has a strong foothold in North America with 450 service centers across the region.
