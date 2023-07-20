Board-to-Board Connectors Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Analysis Till 2028
Board-to-Board Connectors Market by Type (Pin Headers, and Sockets), Pin Headers (Stacked & Shrouded) Pitch (Less Than 1 mm, 1 mm to 2 mm, Greater Than 2 mm), Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2023 ) The global board-to-board connectors market was valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for industrial automation and robotics and rapid technological advancements in several applications such as electronics and telecommunications, are the major driving factors for the growth of the board-to-board connectors market.
Based on type, the pin headers are expected to dominate the board-to-board connectors market from 2022 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of sizes and configurations and compatibility with various soldering and crimping methods. Furthermore, Pin headers are relatively inexpensive to manufacture, which makes them a cost-effective option for many applications. They can be used in various applications, from simple low-density connections to high-speed high-density connections.
Based on pitch, 1 mm to 2 mm segment held the largest size of the board-to-board connectors market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The miniaturization trend across consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industries is fueling the demand for compact components and interconnect systems, including board-to-board connectors. Furthermore, the increasing demand for consumer electronics fuels the demand for 1 mm to 2 mm pitch segment.
Based on application, the consumer electronic segment held the largest share of the board-to-board connectors market and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for miniaturized and high-performance connectors in consumer electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs. Consumer electronics devices are becoming increasingly complex, with more and more components being integrated into a single device. This drives the demand for board-to-board connectors that provide high-speed data transfer and reliable connections between different components.
Based on region, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the board-to-board connectors market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has been the major regions for automotive, and consumer electronics production. As the production increases for these industries the
demand for board-to-board connectors market increases. Furthermore, the increasing investments in smart cities in developing countries creates an opportunity for the board-to-board connectors market. The Asia Pacific region is also seeing increased adoption of high-speed technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence. This is driving demand for high-performance board-to-board connectors that can handle high data transfer rates.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the board-to-board connectors market include Amphenol Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Japan Aviation Electronics (Japan), Hirose Electric Co Ltd (Japan), Molex (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Samtec (US), Harting Technology Group (Germany), FIT Hon Teng Limited (Taiwan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), and CSCONN Corporation (China). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. These companies have built a strong reputation for their products and services, with a well-established portfolio reflecting their industry expertise. Their market presence is robust, backed by strong business strategies that have enabled them to maintain a significant market share.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
