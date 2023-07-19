Powering the Future: Marine Electric Vehicle Market Anticipated to Hit $29.1 Billion by 2030
Marine Electric Vehicle Market by Technology (Fully electric, Hybrid), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, UMV), Mode of Operation (Manned, Remotely Operated, Autonomous), Vessel Transport (Seafaring, Inland), Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 19, 2023 ) The Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2022 to USD 29.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2030. The global rise in sea-borne trade is likely to drive growth in the Marine Electric Vehicle Market across many categories. Furthermore, the increasing demand for electrified maritime solutions to curb harmful emissions is a key factor driving the growth in the market.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67757407
Based on Ship Type, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of electric passenger transportation vessels and recreational boats that are replacing conventional vessels on account of rising emissions and the need to reduce fuel and operational costs.
Based on Technology, the fully electric segment is projected to hold a larger market share during the forecasted period. The growth of the fully electric segment can also be attributed to the increasing demand for electric medium and small-sized vessels as well as fully electric autonomous vessels. All manufacturers are investing excessively in the manufacturing of ships adhering to the strict regulations against emissions.
Based on the Range, the >1,000 km segment is expected to have higher growth during the forecast period. With advancements in hybrid electric propulsion systems, more long-range vessels are expected to be introduced into the market in the coming years. This will be one of the driving factors for the segment.
Based on Region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2023, and it is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of the shipbuilding industry can be attributed to the strong demand for electric and hybrid electric ships within the region. Leading the way in adopting electric solutions for maritime vessels, countries such as Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany have played a pivotal role in driving this trend.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the Marine Electric Vehicle Market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), General Electric (US), and Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
News Also Covered @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-electric-vehicle-market-worth-29-1-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301878227.html
Related Reports:
Marine Battery Market by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Battery Function, Nominal Capacity, Propulsion Type, Ship Power, Battery Design, Battery Type, Energy Density and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
Electric Aircraft Market by platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), Type, System (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software), Technology, Application and Region - Forecast to 2030
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67757407
Based on Ship Type, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of electric passenger transportation vessels and recreational boats that are replacing conventional vessels on account of rising emissions and the need to reduce fuel and operational costs.
Based on Technology, the fully electric segment is projected to hold a larger market share during the forecasted period. The growth of the fully electric segment can also be attributed to the increasing demand for electric medium and small-sized vessels as well as fully electric autonomous vessels. All manufacturers are investing excessively in the manufacturing of ships adhering to the strict regulations against emissions.
Based on the Range, the >1,000 km segment is expected to have higher growth during the forecast period. With advancements in hybrid electric propulsion systems, more long-range vessels are expected to be introduced into the market in the coming years. This will be one of the driving factors for the segment.
Based on Region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2023, and it is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of the shipbuilding industry can be attributed to the strong demand for electric and hybrid electric ships within the region. Leading the way in adopting electric solutions for maritime vessels, countries such as Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany have played a pivotal role in driving this trend.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the Marine Electric Vehicle Market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), General Electric (US), and Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
News Also Covered @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-electric-vehicle-market-worth-29-1-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301878227.html
Related Reports:
Marine Battery Market by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Battery Function, Nominal Capacity, Propulsion Type, Ship Power, Battery Design, Battery Type, Energy Density and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
Electric Aircraft Market by platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), Type, System (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software), Technology, Application and Region - Forecast to 2030
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results