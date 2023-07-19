Astaxanthin Market to hit USD 1365.75 Mn by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.54 percent
The rising demand for natural cosmetics and skincare products is identified as a key opportunity for astaxanthin in anti-aging formulations.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 19, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global Astaxanthin Market was USD 769.56 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1365.75 Mn by 2029.
Astaxanthin Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of the factors affecting the Astaxanthin Market. It covers all the major aspects of the industry with an in-depth study of Astaxanthin key players including new entrants, followers and new entrants. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Astaxanthin market size while SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the market.
Astaxanthin Market Dynamics
The rising awareness among consumers of the health benefits associated with astaxanthin such as its potent antioxidant properties and astaxanthin potential to support cardiovascular health, immune function and eye health is driving the growth of the market.
Astaxanthin Market Regional Insights
The European Astaxanthin Market is majorly growing because of the increasing demand for natural ingredients and clean labels market. The UK, Germany and France are the countries majorly contributing to the market growth.
Astaxanthin Market Segmentation
By Form
Dried Algae Meal Or Biomass
Oil
Softgel
Liquid
Others
By Production
Microalgae cultivation
Fermentation
Extraction
Chemical synthesis
By Source
Natural
Plants
Yeast & microbes
Marine animals
Synthetic
By Application
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Aquaculture & Animal Feed
Others
Astaxanthin Key Competitors include:
DSM Nutritional Products
Cyanotech Corporation
Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
Algatechnologies Ltd.
AstaReal AB
Fenchem
BGG
Cardax
Valensa International
JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Piveg, Inc.
EID Parry
Igene Biotechnology Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
