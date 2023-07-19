Spare Parts Logistics Market to reach USD 7.25 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.8 percent- Says MMR
The increasing adoption of e-commerce and the growing demand for efficient supply chain management are also expected to fuel the growth of this market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 19, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Spare Parts Logistics Market to grow from USD 5.98 Bn in 2022 to USD 7.25 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.8 percent.
Spare Parts Logistics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to forecast the global Spare Parts Logistics market based on segments, manufacturers and regional distribution. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the market size while the SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the Spare Parts Logistics key players in the industry.
Spare Parts Logistics Market Dynamics
The market is majorly driven by the increasing need for efficient supply chain management and inventory optimization in various several industries. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the major opportunities for the market.
Spare Parts Logistics Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific Spare Parts Logistics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for spare parts in the automotive sector.
Spare Parts Logistics Market Segmentation
By Transportation Mode
Air
Sea
Land
By Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Industrial
HealthCare
Spare Parts Logistics Key Competitors include:
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
XPO Logistics
FedEx Supply Chain
Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
Nippon Express
Yusen Logistics
Agility Logistics
C.H. Robinson
Expeditors International
DSV
Panalpina
Geodis
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
BDP International
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Damco
