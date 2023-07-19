Protein Bar Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent to hit USD 6.43 Bn by 2029
The rise in sports and fitness activities has further contributed to the demand for protein bars among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 19, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Protein Bar Market was USD 4.36 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.43 Bn by 2029.
Protein Bar Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Protein Bar Market report presents a detailed analysis of which primary and secondary research methods were used. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Protein Bar Industry. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Protein Bar Market size.
Protein Bar Market Dynamics
The rising awareness about health and fitness among consumers has resulted in an increase in demand for convenient and nutritious snacking options such as protein bars. The strong competition among numerous established and emerging brands are creating the need for manufacturers to differentiate themselves through marketing, pricing and product innovation.
Protein Bar Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific Protein Bar Market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanization and evolving lifestyles.
Protein Bar Market Segmentation:
By Product
Low Protein (0-15 grams)
Medium Protein (16-25 grams)
High Protein (Above 25 grams)
By Distribution
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retail Stores
Online Stores
Other
By End-Product
Energy Protein Bar
Women's Protein Bar
Meal Replacement Bar
Low-Carb Protein Bar
Others
By Source
Plant Based
Animal Based
Protein Bar Key Players
Quest Nutrition
Clif Bar
RXBAR
KIND Snacks
Optimum Nutrition
MusclePharm
BSN
Larabar
Premier Protein
PowerBar
ProBar
Grenade
Lenny & Larry's
MET-Rx
ProSupps
Maximize Market Research, a leading Food & Beverages research firm has also published the following reports:
Plant Based Bars Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 13.59 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.5 percent during the forecast period.
Low Carbohydrate Bars Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 475.32 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
