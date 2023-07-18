High Oleic Oil Market to hit USD 15.5 Bn by forecast period at a CAGR of 5.8 percent
The High Oleic Oil Market presents numerous growth opportunities driven by the rising consumer demand for healthier food options.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 18, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the High Oleic Oil Market to grow from USD 9.87 Bn in 2022 to USD 15.5 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent.
High Oleic Oil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global High Oleic Oil industry, including market classifications based on offerings, deployment mode, application, end-user industry, and region. The report also includes PESTLE analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to help shareholders prioritize their efforts and investment in the near future.
High Oleic Oil Market Dynamics
The High Oleic Oil Market is experiencing substantial growth and popularity, driven by various factors. The report thoroughly examines the market and provides valuable insights into the drivers behind its growth. It emphasizes the health benefits associated with high oleic oil, such as its positive impact on cholesterol levels and reduced risk of heart disease.
High Oleic Oil Market Regional Insights
The North American market holds significant importance in the high oleic oil industry. The region experiences a growing demand for healthier food options, with consumers increasingly aware of the health benefits associated with high oleic oils.
High Oleic Oil Market Segmentation
By Type
Sunflower Oil
Canola Oil
Soybean Oil
Safflower Oil
Rapeseed Oil
Others
By Source
Organic
Conventional
By Application
Food
Health Supplements
Personal Care
Biodiesel
Plastic and Rubbers
Coating, Paints, and Inks
Others
By Distribution
Supermarkets and
Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
High Oleic Oil Key Competitors include:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Bunge Limited
Cargill, Incorporated
DowDupont Inc.
IOI Corporation Berhad
AAK AB
Bunge Loders Croklaan
Wilmar International Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
High Oleic Oil Key Competitors include:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Bunge Limited
Cargill, Incorporated
DowDupont Inc.
IOI Corporation Berhad
AAK AB
Bunge Loders Croklaan
Wilmar International Ltd.
