Golf Trolley Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent to reach USD 192 Mn by forecast period
The demand for golf trolleys is driven by the increasing popularity of golf as a recreational sport and the growing awareness of the benefits of using golf trolleys.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 17, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Golf Trolley Market to grow from USD 132 Mn in 2021 to USD 192.3 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent.
Golf Trolley Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The key objective of the report is to provide detailed information on the Golf Trolley industry. The report clearly presents global trends and forecasted market size with the current and historical status of the market. To estimate the global and regional Golf Trolley Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Golf Trolley Market Dynamics
The growing popularity of golf as an active sport across various countries has boosted global market growth. The rising awareness of the benefits of using golf trolleys, the growing middle-class population and increasing disposable income are also contributing to the market growth. The key players are highly investing in research and development to come up with better and more efficient products.
Golf Trolley Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific Golf Trolley Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of golf in countries such as China, Japan, Australia and South Korea.
Golf Trolley Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Manual
Electric
By Applications
Commercial
Non-commercial
By Distribution Channel
1.Online
2.Offline
Golf Trolley Key Players
Acushnet Company (Titleist)
Bag Boy Company
Bat-Caddy
Big Max
Cart-Tek
Clicgear
Club Car
Concourse Golf
Cube
ElectroKart
JuCad
Lectronic Kaddy
MGI Golf
Motocaddy
Pattisson
PowaKaddy
QOD Golf
Riksha
Spitzer Products
Stewart Golf
Sun Mountain
TourTrek
U.S. Kids Golf
Zanotti Golf
Zip Navigator
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Golf Club and Sets Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period.
Golf Equipment Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 11.23 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.09 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Golf Club and Sets Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period.
Golf Equipment Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 11.23 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.09 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
