Transmission Fluid Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 percent to reach USD 55.1 Bn by 2029
The demand for commercial and passenger vehicles in India, China, Brazil, and South Korea is growing because of rapid development in the automotive and infrastructure industry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 17, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research expects, the Transmission Fluid Market to grow from USD 40.5 Bn in 2022 to USD 55.1 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.1 percent.
Transmission Fluid Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the global market. It provides a detailed analysis of the Transmission Fluid Market structure for both regional and global markets. To estimate the regional and global Transmission Fluid Market size, the bottom-up approach was used. SWOT analysis is also provided in the report, which presents the strengths and weaknesses of Transmission Fluids key players in the industry.
Transmission Fluid Market Dynamics
The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in developing nations due to rapid development in the automotive industry. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is increasing demand for transmission fluid, which is creating growth opportunities for the market.
Transmission Fluid Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific Transmission Fluid Market dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the growing industries such as automotive, construction and mining.
Transmission Fluid Market Segmentation
By Type
Automatic
Manual
By Base Oil
Synthetic
Semi synthetic
Mineral
By End Users
Automotive Vehicle
Off-Road Vehicle
Transmission Fluids Key Competitors include:
BASF SE, Chevron Corporation.
Exxon Mobil Corporation.
Royal Dutch Shell plc bp p.l.c.
LUKOIL
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
The Lubrizol Corporation
FUCHS
Amsoil, Inc.
Pennzoil
Phillips 66 Company.
Calumet Branded Products, LLC
Evonik Industries AG
Sinopec
Afton Chemical
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
