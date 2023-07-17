Breathable Tape Market size to hit USD 2.89 Bn by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.23 percent
The growing awareness about the benefits of breathable tapes in wound care and surgical procedures is driving the market growth in the healthcare sector.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 17, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Breathable Tape Market to grow from USD 1.87 Bn in 2022 to USD 2.89 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.23 percent.
Breathable Tape Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Breathable Tape industry with a list of key players in the market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Breathable Tape key players in the industry. To estimate the global and regional Breathable Tape Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Breathable Tape Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for medical tapes for surgical procedures and wound care is one of the primary drivers of the market. The rising awareness of the benefits of breathable tapes over traditional tapes is another main factor driving the growth of the market.
Breathable Tape Market Regional Insights
In 2022, the North American Breathable Tape Market held the largest share of 37.1 percent and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of breathable tape in the healthcare sector.
Breathable Tape Market Segmentation
By Type
Single-Sided Tape
Double-Sided Tape
By Material
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyester
Others
By Application
Wound Care
Surgical
Sports Medicine
Others
By End-User
Hospitals And Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Settings
Others
Breathable Tape Key Players include
3M Company
Avery Dennison Corporation
Nitto Denko Corporation
Scapa Group PLC
Adhesive Tape Products, Ltd.
Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG
Paul Hartmann AG
Essity Aktiebolag (AB)
Smith & Nephew plc
Beiersdorf AG
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Breathable Membrane Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1717.92 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.3 percent during the forecast period.
Breathable Films Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 4.96 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
