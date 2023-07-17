The Future of Particle Size Analysis: Trends and Innovations
The global Particle size analysis market size is projected to reach USD 492 million by 2026 from USD 371 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for nanotechnology research and rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries, are some of the other major factors driving the growth of particle size analysis market.
KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
1 DRIVERS
1 Increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology
2 Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D
3 Development of technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments
4 Stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries
5 Increasing funding activities to drive the purchasing power of research institutions
2 RESTRAINTS
1 High cost of particle size analyzers
2 Limitations in particle characterization range
3 OPPORTUNITIES
1 Increasing number of conferences and events
2 Emerging markets
4 CHALLENGES
1 Lack of well-established distribution networks among SMEs
2 Limitations of laser diffraction technology
Market Segmentation:
Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, sieve analysis and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020, driven by growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing trainings conducted by companies, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.
Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types—dynamic imaging, and static imaging. Factors such as high-quality/resolution images, better image recognition, user friendliness, individual sample measurement, and high speed analysis are driving the growth of the dynamic imaging segment.
The Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast among the particle size analysis technologies market over the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment is attributed to advanced applications of these particle size analyzers and growing research activities in the field of nanotechnology.
Regional Analysis: -
The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020. Presence of a large customer base in the region, relatively low energy prices in the US market as compared to other competitive nations such as the UK and Japan are encouraging the growth of end-use markets (such as mining, minerals, chemicals, petroleum) in the US. Moreover, significant funding for nanotechnology development and strict industrial regulations for particle size analysis for pharmaceutical drugs and food products with respect to drug development and quality control are some of the major factors driving the growth of the life science instrumentation sector in North America.
Recent Developments:
• In August 2020, VERDER Scientific GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) acquired Porotec GmbH (Germany), which operates as a dealer for Microtrac MRB and develops and sells particle and porosity measurement instruments.
• In January 2019, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated (US) acquired MANTA Instruments, Inc. (US) to expand their technology of particle characterization instruments.
• In September 2018, Anton Paar GmbH (Germany) acquired Quantachrome (US). The acquisition expanded Anton’s product portfolio in particle characterization. It also provided the firm with a US-based research unit.
Top Key Players:-
The major players operating in the global particle size analysis market include Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Anton Paar GmbH (Austria), Aimsizer (China), Bettersize Instruments Ltd. (China), Brookhaven Instruments (US), Fritsch GmbH (Germany), LS Instruments (Switzerland), METLLER TOLEDO (US), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Microtrac Retsch GmbH (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sympatec GmbH (Germany), and TSI (US), among others.
