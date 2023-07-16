Bus Rapid Transit System Market Size to Hit USD 4.82 Bn by 2029, Global Trends and Regional Insights
The growth in these regions is attributed to the increasing demand for public transportation and the implementation of government policies aimed at reducing traffic congestion and air pollution.
Maximize Market research expects, the Bus Rapid Transit System Market to grow from USD 2.8 Bn in 2022 to USD 4.82 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7 percent.
Bus Rapid Transit System Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Bus Rapid Transit System industry with a list of key players in the market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Bus Rapid Transit System key competitors. To estimate the global and regional Bus Rapid Transit System Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Bus Rapid Transit System Market Dynamics
One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for public transportation. Growing urbanization, the need for sustainable and efficient transportation options and the growing populations are also contributing to the market growth.
Bus Rapid Transit System Market Regional Insights
North America is the major market for bus rapid transit systems. It is driven by the increasing need to reduce traffic congestion supported by government initiatives. The US Bus Rapid Transit System Market dominates the regional market.
Bus Rapid Transit System Market Segmentation
By Type
Articulated
Bi-articulated
Traditional bus
By Power source
Hybrid
Diesel
Electric
By Seating Capacity
Less than 50
50–80-Seater
Above 80
By Application
Urban
Suburban
Intercity
Airport
By Propulsion
IC Engine
Electric
By End-use
Government
Private
By Sales Channel
Direct sales
Dealer/distributor network
By Operational speed
Low
Medium
High
By Level of service
Express
Semi-express
Local
Bus Rapid Transit System Key Competitors include:
Nova Bus
New Flyer Industries
Blue Bird Corporation
Marcopolo S.A.
Caio Induscar
Volvo Group
Scania AB
Yutong Group
BYD Auto
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
