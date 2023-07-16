Polydextrose Market to hit USD 415.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4 percent, Market Size and Share
The increasing demand for functional food ingredients is also a major driver of the Polydextrose market, as it is used in the production of various functional food products.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 16, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Polydextrose Market to grow from USD 287.6 Mn in 2022 to USD 415.6 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4 percent.
Polydextrose Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report which is a combination of primary and secondary data includes a detailed analysis of Polydextrose Market estimates and trends for the major countries spread throughout all the regions. It helps in understanding the Polydextrose industry by providing market size and share of various market segments and regions with the list of Polydextrose key players in the industry.
Polydextrose Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for functional food ingredients and the rising popularity of fiber-rich food products are majorly driving market growth. The growing food and beverage industry along with the increasing demand for convenience food is expected to drive the market in the future. The availability of substitutes such as functional beverages, low-calorie foods and dietary supplements is one of the main challenges for the market.
Polydextrose Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to hold a significant share of the global market. This is attributed to the increasing demand for low-calorie food and rising health awareness among consumers.
Polydextrose Market Segmentation
By Product
Powder
Liquid
By Application
Nutritional Food
Bakery & Confectionery
Beverages
Cultural Dairy
Others
Polydextrose Key Competitors include:
Tate & Lyle PLC
Cargill, Incorporated
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Ingredion Incorporated
Südzucker Group
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
Beneo GmbH
Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
Samyang Corporation
Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Qindao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd.
Duas Rodas Industrial Ltda.
Provian SA
Agrana Group
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
