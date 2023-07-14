From 2023 to 2028, the France Cold Chain Market will Expand at a CAGR of 5.9%
The cold chain market is also benefiting from advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), which allows for real-time monitoring of temperature and humidity levels during transportation and storage.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 14, 2023 ) According to a research report "France Cold Chain Market by Type (Refrigerated Warehouse and Transportation), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application (Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets, France Cold Chain Market to Grow at a CAGR 5.9% from 2023 to 2028.
Continued Investment in Technology: Major Trend in French cold chain industry
The incorporation of advanced technologies such as IoT sensors, real-time monitoring systems, and automation plays a crucial role in optimizing operations within the cold chain industry. These technological advancements enable enhanced tracking and management of temperature-sensitive products, minimizing the risk of spoilage and ensuring timely delivery. Through process streamlining and reduced manual interventions, operational efficiency is improved, resulting in cost savings and overall performance enhancement. The integration of technology also facilitates the optimization of the cold chain network, encompassing storage, transportation, and distribution. By leveraging advanced temperature control systems, remote monitoring capabilities, and automated inventory management systems, precise temperature conditions are maintained, energy consumption is minimized, and waste is reduced. These optimizations not only elevate product quality but also contribute to sustainability initiatives, aligning the cold chain industry with environmental objectives.
According to the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2022 report, France holds the position of the second-largest importer of frozen vegetables in Europe and the fourth-largest globally. In 2021, the total value of frozen vegetable imports amounted to Euro 547 million, contributing to around 18% of the overall EU imports. The importation of frozen vegetables in France has a positive impact on the growth and advancement of the country's cold chain market. To meet the demand for frozen vegetables, a robust and efficient cold chain infrastructure is required to ensure that the products maintain their quality, safety, and freshness throughout the entire supply chain. The importation of frozen vegetables necessitates the establishment of specialized storage facilities, as well as the utilization of dedicated transportation and handling processes that can maintain the optimal temperature conditions. This drives investments in cold storage warehouses, refrigerated transport vehicles, and advanced temperature control technologies. As a result, the cold chain market in France expands and evolves to cater to the increasing demand for frozen vegetables, providing new opportunities for cold chain service providers, equipment suppliers, and logistics companies operating in the country.
