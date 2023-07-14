Market Dynamics of Abrasives: Trends, Drivers, and Constraints
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 14, 2023 ) The abrasives market involves the production and use of materials for grinding, polishing, and cutting surfaces. Demand is driven by industrial growth, construction, metalworking, and technological advancements. However, restraints include environmental concerns, volatile raw material prices, health and safety regulations, substitutes, and economic slowdowns. The report "Abrasives Market by Raw material (Natural & Synthetic), Product type (Coated, Bonded, and Super), End-use Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal fabrication, Electrical & electronics equipment, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global abrasives market size is projected to grow from USD 46.4 billion in 2020 to USD 58.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years with the growing automotive, metal fabrication, electronics, electrical, medical, and construction industries. Abrasive is a material or substance such as pumice, sandpaper, or emery, which is used for grinding, cleaning, polishing, and smoothing. Abrasives are used in a wide range of domestic, industrial, and technological applications.
