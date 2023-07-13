Drawer Slides Market to reach USD 9.55 Bn at a growth rate of 5.65 percent over the forecast period
Technological advancements and the development of innovative products with enhanced features are also driving the drawer slides market potential.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global Drawer Slides Market was USD 6.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.55 Bn by 2029.
Drawer Slides Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The market research was conducted by dividing the Drawer Slides market into four main segments which were further divided into various sub-segments. The primary and secondary data collected through exhaustive research for the report were combined to make the Drawer Slides industry report authentic. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the regional and global Drawer Slides market size.
Drawer Slides Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for furniture in both residential and commercial applications is leading to an increase in the demand for high-quality drawer slides. The increasing disposable income and rising preference for customized furniture are also majorly contributing to the market growth. The high cost of high-quality drawers is one of the main restraints for the market.
Drawer Slides Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the global market in 2022 due to the growing construction industry, especially in the United States and Canada. Other factors include growth of hospitality and retail sector.
Drawer Slides Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Ball-Bearing Slides
Roller Slides
Undermount Slides
Others
By Material Type
Steel
Stainless Steel
Others
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Type
Light Duty Slides
Medium Duty Slides
Heavy Duty Slides
Very Heavy-Duty Slides
Extra Heavy-Duty Slides
Drawer Slides Key Competitors include:
Accuride International, Inc.
Amerock
Grass America Inc.
General Devices
Rockler companies inc.
Fulterer GmbH, Inc.
Blum Inc.
GRASS GmbH
Hettich Group
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
