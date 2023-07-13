Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period
The growing trend of miniaturization and the increasing need for advanced circuit protection devices are also driving the growth of the TVS diode market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Market to grow from USD 0.93 Bn in 2022 to USD 1.61 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent.
Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Industry. It includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode industry.
Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets is the primary driver of the market. The availability of substitutes such as metal oxide varistors (MOVs) and gas discharge tubes (GDTs) is the main restraint for market growth.
Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Market Regional Insights
North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic devices in various industries.
Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Market Segmentation
By Product
Unidirectional
Bidirectional
By Type
Automotive electronics
Consumer electronics
Industrial
Power supply
Communications
Others
By End-user
OEMs
Distributors
Others
By Voltage range
Below 5V
5V-10V
10V-15V
15V-20V
Above 20V
By Breakdown voltage
Below 20V
20V-50V
50V-100V
100V-150V
Above 150V
By Packaging type
Surface mount technology (SMT)
Through-hole technology (THT)
Others
Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Key Competitors include:
Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Bourns Inc.
Littelfuse Inc.
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Infineon Technologies AG
Nexperia
Diodes Inc.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Microsemi Corporation
ROHM Semiconductor
BrightKing Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
