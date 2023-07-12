US Probiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 8.0% from 2022 to 2027
The probiotics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027, reaching a value of $85.4 billion by 2027 from a projection of $57.8 billion in 2022.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 12, 2023 ) According to a research report "US Probiotics Market by Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, US Probiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 8.0% from 2022 to 2027.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69
Rising digestive health awareness to propel growth
The US market has seen a surge in demand for products that support digestive health due to the growing awareness of the impact of dietary choices on overall well-being. This demand can be attributed to factors such as preventive healthcare, an aging population, and a growing interest in natural and holistic approaches to wellness. Regional variations within the US market reveal pockets of higher consumer interest in probiotic products, with areas such as California, New York, and Texas leading the way. The market's growth is further propelled by the availability of a diverse range of probiotic options, including supplements, yogurts, and functional foods. The rising prevalence of digestive disorders and gastrointestinal issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), has led to individuals seeking natural and alternative methods for managing these conditions. Additionally, the growing wellness and self-care trend has prompted consumers to prioritize gut health, incorporating probiotic products into their daily routines.
The US market caters to a wide array of consumer needs and preferences, with the dynamic and competitive food and beverage industry offering innovative probiotic-infused products, including beverages, snacks, and beauty and skincare items. As per the Food and Health Survey conducted by International Food Information Council (IFIC) in April 2022, approximately one-third of US respondents actively try to consume probiotics, with 60% attempting to do so at least once a day. Factors such as the rising obesity rates in various US states, and the prevalence of diseases caused by micronutrient deficiencies have also contributed to the growing use of probiotics in food and beverage products. Health practitioners and gastroenterologists in the US have increasingly recommended probiotics for improving digestive health, with companies such as Danone (France), Jarrow Formulas (US), and DowDuPont (US) playing pivotal roles in raising consumer awareness through marketing efforts and the development of probiotic offerings.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=69
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69
Rising digestive health awareness to propel growth
The US market has seen a surge in demand for products that support digestive health due to the growing awareness of the impact of dietary choices on overall well-being. This demand can be attributed to factors such as preventive healthcare, an aging population, and a growing interest in natural and holistic approaches to wellness. Regional variations within the US market reveal pockets of higher consumer interest in probiotic products, with areas such as California, New York, and Texas leading the way. The market's growth is further propelled by the availability of a diverse range of probiotic options, including supplements, yogurts, and functional foods. The rising prevalence of digestive disorders and gastrointestinal issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), has led to individuals seeking natural and alternative methods for managing these conditions. Additionally, the growing wellness and self-care trend has prompted consumers to prioritize gut health, incorporating probiotic products into their daily routines.
The US market caters to a wide array of consumer needs and preferences, with the dynamic and competitive food and beverage industry offering innovative probiotic-infused products, including beverages, snacks, and beauty and skincare items. As per the Food and Health Survey conducted by International Food Information Council (IFIC) in April 2022, approximately one-third of US respondents actively try to consume probiotics, with 60% attempting to do so at least once a day. Factors such as the rising obesity rates in various US states, and the prevalence of diseases caused by micronutrient deficiencies have also contributed to the growing use of probiotics in food and beverage products. Health practitioners and gastroenterologists in the US have increasingly recommended probiotics for improving digestive health, with companies such as Danone (France), Jarrow Formulas (US), and DowDuPont (US) playing pivotal roles in raising consumer awareness through marketing efforts and the development of probiotic offerings.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=69
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results