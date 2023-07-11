Hydrogen Buses Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent reaching USD 831 Mn during the forecast period
The Hydrogen Buses Market is growing rapidly, driven by a rising global demand for clean and sustainable transportation solutions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 11, 2023 ) The “Hydrogen Buses Market” was valued USD 598 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 831 Mn by 2029.
Hydrogen Buses Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Hydrogen Buses Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Hydrogen Buses Market by country, regional and global presence. The primary and secondary research method was used to gather data from the Hydrogen Buses market.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187494
Hydrogen Buses Market Dynamics
Increased demand for clean energy solutions with a reduction in greenhouse gases emission are expected to boost the Hydrogen Buses market growth. The high cost of Hydrogen fuel cell technology is expected to limit the market growth. Growth in the tourism industry presents a lucrative opportunity for market growth.
Hydrogen Buses Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Hydrogen Buses market growth over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization with growing concern about air pollution is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Hydrogen Buses Market Segmentation
By Technology:
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells
Zinc-Air Fuel Cells
By Transit Bus Models
30-Foot Transit Buses
40-Foot Transit Buses
50-Foot Transit Buses
Hydrogen Buses Market Key Players Include
Alstom(France)
Ballard Power Systems(Canada)
Bluebus(Brazil)
CaetanoBus(Portugal)
Daimler AG(Netherlands)
ElringKlinger AG(Germany)
FlixBus(Germany)
Hino Motors(Japan)
Hyundai Motor Company(South Korea)
Iveco(Italy)
MAN Truck & Bus (France)
McPhy Energy S.A.(Canada)
New Flyer Industries Inc.(USA)
Nikola Motor Company(USA)
Solaris Bus & Coach(Poland)
Stellantis(Netherlands)
Tata Motors(India)
The Lion Electric Co.(Canada)
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Bus Chassis Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 2.09 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.4 percent during the forecast period.
Solar Bus Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 15.16 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.855 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
