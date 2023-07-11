Single Use Filtration Assembly Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.9 percent during the forecast period
With advancements in technology, the process of single use is more simplified and the progress will help the Single Use Filtration Assembly Market share grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 11, 2023 ) The “Single Use Filtration Assembly Market” was valued USD 2.92 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.81 Bn by 2029.
Single Use Filtration Assembly Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis on the Single Use Filtration Assembly Market by region, segments and competitive benchmarking. For the better understanding of the global factors affecting the Single Use Filtration Assembly Market, the report presents market drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Single Use Filtration Assembly Market.
Single Use Filtration Assembly Market Dynamics
Single Use Filtration Assembly is simple to integrate into currently used manufacturing systems, which is expected to boost market growth. Research and Innovation in single-use filtration assemblies significantly contribute for the market growth.
Single Use Filtration Assembly Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Single Use Filtration Assembly market growth over the forecast period. The region held 37.5 percent of total market share in 2022. High investments in research and development activities is expected to boost the market growth.
Single Use Filtration Assembly Market Segmentation
By Product
Manifolds
Filters
Cartridges
Membrane
Cassettes
By Application
Storage
Sampling
Cell Culture
Filtration
By End User
Manufacturing Organisations
Biopharmaceuticals and Pharma companies
Research Organisations
By Filtration technique:
Tangential Flow Filtration
Direct Flow Filtration
Single Use Filtration Assembly Market Key Players Include
MilliporeSigma - Germany
Sartorius AG - Germany
Merck KGaA – Germany
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics - France
GE Healthcare - United States
Thermo Fisher Scientific - United States
3M Company - United States
EMD Millipore - United States
Ultrafiltration Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 3.36 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15 percent during the forecast period.
Laboratory Filtration Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Ultrafiltration Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 3.36 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15 percent during the forecast period.
Laboratory Filtration Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8 percent over the forecast period.
