Silva Construction Answers Common Questions on Earthquake Retrofitting
Silva Construction recently took time to answer some common questions about earthquake retrofitting. The California construction company has been in the construction and remodeling business for over 40 years and has much experience in this area.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, offered answers to some of the most common questions the company gets on the subject of earthquake retrofitting:
Is seismic retrofitting worth the effort and expense?
Houses that have been retrofitted are made stronger against earthquake shaking and damage. Without retrofitting, a house can actually be shaken and moved off its foundation, requiring a very expensive repair. With retrofitting, you are protecting what is likely your biggest investment – your home. And you would be reducing the chance of injury or even death in a bad earthquake.
Does earthquake retrofitting increase home value?
An analysis in 2020 in California showed that a seismic retrofit increases the resale value of a home by 9.85%, which is significantly higher than the average cost to perform the retrofit.
How long does earthquake retrofitting take?
The average time for a complete earthquake retrofit is about a week. Some homes can take longer, but it is rare for a retrofit project to take more than two weeks.
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California's South Bay area.
