Functional Beverages Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.47 percent reaching USD 233.25 Mn during the forecast period
The high competition in the market and the need for continuous innovation to meet changing consumer preferences and health concerns also add to the challenges.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 10, 2023 ) The “Functional Beverages Market” was valued USD 140.87 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 233.25 Mn by 2029.
Functional Beverages Market Scope and Research Methodology
Major manufacturers in the Functional Beverages Market are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, advancements adopted by the market players, and mergers & acquisitions. Primary and secondary research was conducted to collect data from the Functional Beverages Market.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187491
Functional Beverages Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in functional beverages is expected to boost the market growth. Stringent government regulations on the production of beverages is expected to limit the market growth.
Functional Beverages Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Functional Beverages market growth over the forecast period. Increased demand for natural and organic products in the region is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187491
Functional Beverages Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Energy Drinks
Sports Drinks
Nutraceutical drinks
Dairy-based beverages
Juices
Enhanced Water
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Health Stores
Online Retails
Departmental Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
By Ingredient Type:
Antioxidants
Minerals
Amino Acids
Probiotics
Prebiotics
Vitamins
Super-Fruit extracts
Botanical Flavors
By End User
Athletes
Fitness Lifestyle Users
Others
Functional Beverages Market Key Players Include
Coca-Cola (United States)
PepsiCo (United States)
Keurig Dr. Pepper (United States)
Monster Beverage Corporation (United States)
Starbucks Corporation (United States)
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan)
Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187491
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Beverages Flavor Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 21 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period.
Organic Foods and Beverages Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 970.50 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 16 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Functional Beverages Market Scope and Research Methodology
Major manufacturers in the Functional Beverages Market are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, advancements adopted by the market players, and mergers & acquisitions. Primary and secondary research was conducted to collect data from the Functional Beverages Market.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187491
Functional Beverages Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in functional beverages is expected to boost the market growth. Stringent government regulations on the production of beverages is expected to limit the market growth.
Functional Beverages Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Functional Beverages market growth over the forecast period. Increased demand for natural and organic products in the region is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187491
Functional Beverages Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Energy Drinks
Sports Drinks
Nutraceutical drinks
Dairy-based beverages
Juices
Enhanced Water
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Health Stores
Online Retails
Departmental Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
By Ingredient Type:
Antioxidants
Minerals
Amino Acids
Probiotics
Prebiotics
Vitamins
Super-Fruit extracts
Botanical Flavors
By End User
Athletes
Fitness Lifestyle Users
Others
Functional Beverages Market Key Players Include
Coca-Cola (United States)
PepsiCo (United States)
Keurig Dr. Pepper (United States)
Monster Beverage Corporation (United States)
Starbucks Corporation (United States)
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan)
Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187491
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Beverages Flavor Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 21 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period.
Organic Foods and Beverages Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 970.50 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 16 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results